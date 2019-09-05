Sailingstone Capital Partners Cut Position in Turquoise Hill Res LTD (TRQ) by $22.99 Million; Deere & Co (DE) Stock Price Rose While Firefly Value Partners LP Has Decreased by $336,762 Its Position

Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Turquoise Hill Res Ltd (TRQ) by 8.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc sold 22.99M shares as the company’s stock declined 59.42% . The institutional investor held 240.18 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $398.70 million, down from 263.17M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Turquoise Hill Res Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $859.67 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.0038 during the last trading session, reaching $0.4313. About 2.02M shares traded. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) has declined 78.82% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 78.82% the S&P500. Some Historical TRQ News: 03/05/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL BOARD MET W/ RIO TINTO VIA INDEPENDENT MEMBERS; 15/03/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES LTD – QTRLY SILVER PRODUCTION IN CONCENTRATES 285000 OUNCES VS 273000 OUNCES; 08/05/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES LTD QTRLY SHR $0.04; 15/03/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL 4Q REV. $251.7M, EST. $252.6M; 03/05/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES – BOARD HAS UNDERTAKEN A REVIEW OF MATTERS RAISED BY SAILINGSTONE CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC IN ITS FEBRUARY 1, 2018 LETTER; 17/04/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL:OYU TOLGOI TO PRODUCE 240K-280K OZ GOLD IN ’18; 08/05/2018 – Turquoise Hill Resources 1Q EPS 4c; 29/05/2018 – Turquoise Hill Resources Chief Executive Officer Jeff Tygesen to Retire Effective July 1; 08/03/2018 – Turquoise Hill Rises for 10 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 15/03/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL 4Q EPS 3.0C, EST. 0.3C

Firefly Value Partners Lp decreased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 0.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Firefly Value Partners Lp sold 2,118 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The hedge fund held 516,475 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $82.55M, down from 518,593 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Firefly Value Partners Lp who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.39B market cap company. The stock increased 3.38% or $5.13 during the last trading session, reaching $156.85. About 747,897 shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 21/03/2018 – U.S. tariffs could raise steel prices by 30 percent and may prompt the company to switch materials, Deere & Co CEO Samuel Allen said on Wednesday; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS FARM MACHINERY SALES IN NORTH, SOUTH AMERICA ARE MAKING “SOLID GAINS” AND CONSTRUCTION EQUIPMENT SALES ARE CONTINUING TO MOVE SHARPLY HIGHER; 12/03/2018 – DEERE & CO REPORTS FEB. 2018 RETAIL SALES FOR U.S. AND CANADA AG COMBINES UP MORE THAN THE INDUSTRY; 19/04/2018 – EPA: EPA Region 7 Recognizes City of Dubuque, Iowa, and John Deere Dubuque Works with Awards for Environmental Practices; 11/04/2018 – Deere & Co sinks on weak March sales figures; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N – 2018/2019 PROJECTION FOR U.S. FARM COMMODITY PRICES FOR CORN IS $3.90 PER BUSHEL; 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: US FARMERS WILL FEEL EFFECT IMMEDIATELY AS THEY TEND TO SELL THEIR 2017 HARVEST GRADUALLY THROUGHOUT 2018 MARKETING YEAR – BERENBERG; 09/03/2018 – Deere Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/05/2018 – DEERE CFO RAJESH KALATHUR CITES U.S. STEEL COSTS, LOGISTICS; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co 2Q Rev $10.72B

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 53 investors sold DE shares while 328 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 257 raised stakes. 210.20 million shares or 0.61% less from 211.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 23,967 are owned by First Fincl Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Inv Ser. Capital Financial Advisers Limited Liability Corporation invested in 83,868 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Eastern Fincl Bank holds 0.02% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) or 1,855 shares. Guggenheim Ltd Liability Com accumulated 10,945 shares. Farmers Merchants Investments Inc has 2,511 shares. Chilton Investment Ltd Com, Connecticut-based fund reported 165,298 shares. Wedgewood Invsts Pa holds 1.17% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) or 4,720 shares. Kentucky Retirement Systems invested in 0.22% or 13,925 shares. Cape Cod Five Cents Commercial Bank reported 2,144 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Highlander Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.02% or 200 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker accumulated 7,782 shares or 0.35% of the stock. Rampart Investment Management Communications Ltd Co, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 42,729 shares. Thomasville Bankshares accumulated 1,820 shares. Bartlett And Co Ltd Liability Com invested in 209,147 shares. The North Carolina-based Cardinal Mgmt has invested 1.88% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Analysts await Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to report earnings on November, 20. They expect $2.16 EPS, down 6.09% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.3 per share. DE’s profit will be $680.13 million for 18.15 P/E if the $2.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.71 actual EPS reported by Deere & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.30% negative EPS growth.