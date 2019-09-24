Sailingstone Capital Partners Cut Noble Energy (NBL) Holding By $11.34 Million; Natixis Lifted Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs (SPR) Stake

Natixis increased Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc (SPR) stake by 261.14% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Natixis acquired 215,045 shares as Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc (SPR)’s stock declined 12.05%. The Natixis holds 297,395 shares with $24.20M value, up from 82,350 last quarter. Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc now has $8.45B valuation. The stock decreased 1.33% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $81.61. About 427,622 shares traded. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) has declined 15.44% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.44% the S&P500. Some Historical SPR News: 02/05/2018 – SPR WAS AS MANY AS 15 SHIPMENTS FOR 737 BEHIND SCHEDULE: CEO; 02/05/2018 – Spirit Aerosystems 1Q EPS $1.10; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AERO 1Q REV. $1.74B, EST. $1.71B; 02/05/2018 – Spirit Aerosystems Deal Could Be Announced Soon; 14/03/2018 – SPR: LOOKING FOR TARGETS W/ DEFENSE, LOW-COST COUNTRY FOOTPRINT; 02/05/2018 – Spirit AeroSystems to Buy Asco Industries Parent for $650 Million; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS BUILDING 737 AT 52 JET MONTHLY RATE; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS BOOSTS DIV 20%; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT SEES MARGINS IMPROVING IN 2H AS 737 RETURNS TO SCHEDULE; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS DEAL FOR $650M IN CASH

Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc decreased Noble Energy Inc (NBL) stake by 34.27% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc analyzed 515,500 shares as Noble Energy Inc (NBL)'s stock declined 15.14%. The Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc holds 988,531 shares with $22.14 million value, down from 1.50 million last quarter. Noble Energy Inc now has $10.81B valuation. The stock decreased 3.56% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $22.6. About 3.61M shares traded. Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) has declined 39.01% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.01% the S&P500.

Among 2 analysts covering Spirit AeroSystems Hldgs (NYSE:SPR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Spirit AeroSystems Hldgs has $10100 highest and $92 lowest target. $97.67’s average target is 19.68% above currents $81.61 stock price. Spirit AeroSystems Hldgs had 7 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Monday, April 8. The stock of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, August 14 by Morgan Stanley.

Among 5 analysts covering Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Noble Energy has $3300 highest and $2800 lowest target. $31’s average target is 37.17% above currents $22.6 stock price. Noble Energy had 11 analyst reports since April 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, April 30 to “Equal-Weight”. As per Friday, July 12, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, June 24 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Monday, August 12 with “Market Perform”. Citigroup maintained Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) on Monday, September 23 with “Buy” rating. JP Morgan upgraded the shares of NBL in report on Monday, April 29 to “Overweight” rating.

