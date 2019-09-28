Saic (SAIC) Holder Ack Asset Management Trimmed Its Stake by $7.70 Million as Market Value Rose; Facebook (FB) Share Price Rose While Alphaone Investment Services Upped by $1.95 Million Its Holding

Alphaone Investment Services Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 28.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alphaone Investment Services Llc bought 10,182 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 46,182 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.91M, up from 36,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alphaone Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $505.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $3.01 during the last trading session, reaching $177.1. About 14.66M shares traded or 2.46% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 08/04/2018 – Facebook has asked several major U.S. hospitals to share anonymized data about their patients; 30/05/2018 – Facebook has lost ‘trust’ with customers, says Salesforce CEO; 26/04/2018 – Facebook opened more than 8 percent higher a day after reporting better-than-expected first quarter earnings; 29/03/2018 – Facebook May Face Millions of Dollars in FTC Fines Over Data Crisis (Video); 16/05/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg to Meet European Parliament Members Over Facebook’s Data Use; 27/03/2018 – “Everything’s changed, everyone is talking about data privacy,” Left told CNBC. “They’re a lot more vulnerable than Facebook; 06/04/2018 – Facebook suspends data firm linked to UK’s Vote Leave campaign; 27/03/2018 – “Everything’s changed; everyone is talking about data privacy,” Left told CNBC. “They’re a lot more vulnerable than Facebook.”; 17/04/2018 – Facebook should stop playing ‘whack a mole’ with crises, says activist investor; 06/04/2018 – CMO Today: Facebook Apology Tour Continues; Irwin Gotlieb Retires; Cereal’s Sugary Bet

Ack Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Saic (SAIC) by 40.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ack Asset Management Llc sold 104,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.51% . The hedge fund held 150,000 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.15 million, down from 254,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ack Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Saic for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $85.44. About 472,774 shares traded or 13.29% up from the average. Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC) has risen 3.54% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.54% the S&P500. Some Historical SAIC News: 24/04/2018 – SAIC to Manage NASA’s IT Infrastructure Under New Web Services Support Task Order; 24/04/2018 – SCIENCE APPLICATIONS INTERNATIONAL – TASK ORDER WAS AWARDED UNDER NASA ENTERPRISE APPLICATIONS SERVICE TECHNOLOGIES (EAST) 2 MASTER AGREEMENT; 06/03/2018 – SAIC HAS $100M FUND IN SILICON VALLEY FOR INVESTMENT: CHAIRMAN; 11/05/2018 – SAIC Breaks Ground on New Platform Innovation Center in South Carolina; 23/04/2018 – SAIC Awarded $73 Million Task Order by SPAWAR; 11/04/2018 – SAIC Sponsors Washington Nationals Patriotic Series for Fifth Consecutive Year; 02/04/2018 – SAIC Motor is a top Chinese automaker that established a Silicon Valley innovation center in 2015; 22/03/2018 – Audi to form sales unit with FAW Volkswagen Audi, SAIC Volkswagen Audi in Hangzhou, sources say; 28/03/2018 – CHINA RE:INVESTORS INCL YUNSHAN CAPITAL, CESC, CEAII, NCI, SAIC; 08/03/2018 – U.S. Army Human Resources Command Renews IT Support Task Order with SAIC

Alphaone Investment Services Llc, which manages about $491.59 million and $128.51 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lumentum Hldgs Inc by 18,883 shares to 114,269 shares, valued at $6.10 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Northwest Pipe Co (NASDAQ:NWPX) by 59,540 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,684 shares, and cut its stake in Dxp Enterprises Inc New (NASDAQ:DXPE).

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Facebook updates policy on limiting expression – Seeking Alpha” on September 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Facebook: Undervalued By 37% – Seeking Alpha” published on September 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Facebook’s Libra seeks license from FINMA – Seeking Alpha” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Facebook describes Libra backing basket, leaving out yuan – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “FB’s Sandberg headed for House in October – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 27, 2019.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. David R Rahn Associate Inc accumulated 6,590 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Communications Limited holds 1,910 shares. Richard Bernstein Advsrs Ltd Liability accumulated 0.45% or 70,806 shares. Oakworth Cap Inc reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). South Dakota Invest Council holds 1.96% or 488,672 shares. Oakbrook Invs Ltd owns 97,087 shares. Joel Isaacson And Lc stated it has 2.55% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Accredited Invsts Inc reported 0.15% stake. Manchester Ltd Llc holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 4,144 shares. Spectrum Mgmt Grp Inc reported 240 shares. Jabodon Pt Com accumulated 15,379 shares or 2.31% of the stock. Sand Hill Global Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation holds 45,659 shares. Abrams Lp stated it has 5.37% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Boltwood Capital invested in 0.83% or 6,758 shares. Cetera Advisor Net Lc accumulated 46,554 shares.