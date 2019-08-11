Saia (SAIA) Stake Raised by Brant Point Investment Management Llc; Citigroup (C) Shareholder Welch Capital Partners Has Cut Holding by $5.18 Million as Stock Rose

Welch Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Citigroup (C) by 38.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Welch Capital Partners Llc sold 83,620 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The hedge fund held 134,083 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.34M, down from 217,703 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Welch Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Citigroup for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $149.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $66.05. About 13.60M shares traded or 2.07% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 20/03/2018 – BBAM and Nomura Babcock & Brown Participate in a $870 Million Combined EETC JOLCO Transaction with British Airways; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup Reports Higher Earnings, Revenue — 3rd Update; 07/05/2018 – ARTISAN PARTNERS ASSET MANAGEMENT INC APAM.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32 FROM $31; 14/05/2018 – Carrizo Oil Presenting at Citigroup Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – CITI – CITI WILL PAY SEARS $425 MLN ($400 MLN OF WHICH HAS BEEN RECEIVED) UPON ENTRY INTO AMENDMENT OF DEAL; 27/04/2018 – Citi Community Development and Grounded Solutions Network Announce the Creation of the National Community Land Trust; 20/04/2018 – The New York Mets and Kaplan Test Prep to Present College Prep Day at Citi Field on May 3 to Help Students Navigate the; 06/03/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – SGD 100 MLN REDEMPTION OF 3.50% FIXED RATE / FLOATING RATE SUBORDINATED NOTES DUE APRIL 2020; 02/04/2018 – Latin Bond Sales Decrease 12% This Year, Citi Leads; 30/03/2018 – Citigroup to Buy Thai Personal Loans, Credit Cards From Tisco

Brant Point Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Saia Inc (SAIA) by 106.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brant Point Investment Management Llc bought 47,731 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.63% . The hedge fund held 92,726 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.67M, up from 44,995 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brant Point Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Saia Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $79.93. About 263,624 shares traded or 37.71% up from the average. Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) has risen 4.02% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.02% the S&P500. Some Historical SAIA News: 27/03/2018 – AcelRx announces appointment of John Saia as General Counsel; 19/04/2018 – DJ Saia Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SAIA); 05/04/2018 – Cadence Aerospace Appoints Robert J. Saia as Senior Vice President, Business Development; 27/04/2018 – SAIA 1Q REV. $393M, EST. $383.0M; 27/04/2018 – SAIA 1Q EPS 80C, EST. 72C; 17/04/2018 – Saia LTL Freight Joins CargoNet Program; 01/05/2018 – Saia Opens Second Seattle-area Terminal; 05/04/2018 – Saia to Relocate New Jersey Terminal; 14/05/2018 – Oak Ridge Adds Saia, Exits Maximus, Cuts AO Smith: 13F; 27/04/2018 – Saia 1Q EPS 80c

Brant Point Investment Management Llc, which manages about $798.12M and $796.30 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nomad Foods Ltd by 83,268 shares to 83,612 shares, valued at $1.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jack In The Box Inc (NASDAQ:JACK) by 18,250 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 85,012 shares, and cut its stake in Asgn Inc.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.99 EPS, up 14.37% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.50 billion for 8.30 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.74% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stephens Ar owns 107,284 shares. Loomis Sayles & LP invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Rench Wealth Management Incorporated holds 0.21% or 5,159 shares in its portfolio. Family Mgmt has 1.35% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Truepoint Inc has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Research & invested in 40 shares or 0% of the stock. Baker Avenue Asset Mngmt LP invested in 11,912 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 457,473 shares or 0.45% of the stock. Heritage Mgmt owns 0.76% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 204,180 shares. M Holdings Secs Inc reported 27,675 shares. Bb&T Secs Llc, a Virginia-based fund reported 318,399 shares. Bloom Tree Partners Llc owns 643,653 shares. Ironwood Fincl Limited Liability Co has invested 0.05% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Trinity Street Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership, United Kingdom-based fund reported 406,735 shares. Nuwave Invest Management Limited Liability Company reported 0.26% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

