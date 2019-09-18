Saia (SAIA) Shareholder Brant Point Investment Management Has Cut Position as Stock Value Rose; Lyon Street Capital Cut Its Holding in 8X8 New (EGHT) as Share Price Rose

Lyon Street Capital Llc decreased its stake in 8X8 Inc New (EGHT) by 36.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyon Street Capital Llc sold 13,978 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% . The hedge fund held 24,624 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $593,000, down from 38,602 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyon Street Capital Llc who had been investing in 8X8 Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $23.55. About 54,894 shares traded. 8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT) has risen 21.76% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.76% the S&P500. Some Historical EGHT News: 24/05/2018 – 8X8 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 3c; 16/03/2018 – 8X8 INC EGHT.N : DOUGHERTY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $20; 24/05/2018 – 8X8 4Q Loss/Shr 14c; 25/04/2018 – Springer Nature sets price range for Frankfurt flotation; 15/05/2018 – 8X8 INC – FINANCIAL TERMS OF ACQUISITION ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED; 24/05/2018 – 8X8 INC EGHT.N – EXCLUDING DXI REVENUE, SEES 2019 SERVICE REVENUE GROWTH IN THE RANGE OF 21% TO 22%; 24/05/2018 – 8X8 4Q Loss $13.3M; 24/05/2018 – 8X8 4Q Rev $79.3M; 24/05/2018 – 8X8 4Q REV. $79.3M, EST. $76.8M; 21/05/2018 – 8×8, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Brant Point Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Saia Inc (SAIA) by 39.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brant Point Investment Management Llc sold 36,714 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.63% . The hedge fund held 56,012 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.62M, down from 92,726 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brant Point Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Saia Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $93.48. About 24,193 shares traded. Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) has risen 4.02% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.02% the S&P500. Some Historical SAIA News: 27/04/2018 – SAIA 1Q EPS 80C, EST. 72C; 23/03/2018 Saia Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – AcelRx announces appointment of John Saia as General Counsel; 14/05/2018 – Oak Ridge Adds Saia, Exits Maximus, Cuts AO Smith: 13F; 05/04/2018 – Saia to Relocate New Jersey Terminal; 27/04/2018 – Saia 1Q EPS 80c; 27/04/2018 – Saia 1Q Rev $392.8M; 17/04/2018 – Saia LTL Freight Joins CargoNet Program; 05/04/2018 – Cadence Aerospace Appoints Robert J. Saia as Senior Vice President, Business Development; 27/04/2018 – Saia Inc. 1Q Net Income Doubles

Brant Point Investment Management Llc, which manages about $798.12M and $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Syneos Health Inc by 22,335 shares to 49,335 shares, valued at $2.52M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Old Dominion Freight Line In (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 12,890 shares in the quarter, for a total of 62,155 shares, and has risen its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA).

Analysts await Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.25 earnings per share, up 16.82% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.07 per share. SAIA’s profit will be $32.39M for 18.70 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.40 actual earnings per share reported by Saia, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.71% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 14 investors sold EGHT shares while 42 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 85.05 million shares or 7.08% more from 79.42 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tiger Lc stated it has 4.73 million shares or 0.62% of all its holdings. Contour Asset Limited has invested 4.52% in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT). D E Shaw owns 162,041 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Price T Rowe Inc Md stated it has 0% of its portfolio in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT). State Teachers Retirement Systems accumulated 0.01% or 174,421 shares. Parkside Financial Bank And Tru holds 0% or 82 shares in its portfolio. Marshall Wace Llp, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 23,252 shares. Srs Lc invested in 0.57% or 1.11M shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt reported 555,488 shares stake. Voya Invest Management Lc stated it has 0% in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT). Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Llc reported 294 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Ltd reported 3,453 shares or 0% of all its holdings. J Goldman Com LP owns 441,099 shares. The Kansas-based Creative Planning has invested 0.02% in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT). Everence Management holds 0.06% of its portfolio in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) for 14,170 shares.

Analysts await 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.30 earnings per share, down 100.00% or $0.15 from last year’s $-0.15 per share. After $-0.29 actual earnings per share reported by 8×8, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.45% negative EPS growth.

Lyon Street Capital Llc, which manages about $432.26 million and $58.77M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 300 shares to 801 shares, valued at $1.52 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ehealth Inc (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 6,564 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,482 shares, and has risen its stake in Ringcentral Inc (NYSE:RNG).

Since August 2, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $172,277 activity.