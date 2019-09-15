Saia (SAIA) Shareholder Brant Point Investment Management Cut Holding as Market Value Rose; King Wealth Management Group Position in Boeing Co (BA) Cut by $649,740

Brant Point Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Saia Inc (SAIA) by 39.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brant Point Investment Management Llc sold 36,714 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.63% . The hedge fund held 56,012 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.62 million, down from 92,726 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brant Point Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Saia Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $93.83. About 276,156 shares traded or 17.72% up from the average. Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) has risen 4.02% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.02% the S&P500. Some Historical SAIA News: 27/04/2018 – Saia Inc. 1Q Net Income Doubles; 27/04/2018 – SAIA 1Q EPS 80C, EST. 72C; 05/04/2018 – Saia to Relocate New Jersey Terminal; 05/04/2018 – Cadence Aerospace Appoints Robert J. Saia as Senior Vice President, Business Development; 19/04/2018 – DJ Saia Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SAIA); 27/04/2018 – SAIA 1Q REV. $393M, EST. $383.0M; 01/05/2018 – Saia Opens Second Seattle-area Terminal; 27/03/2018 – AcelRx announces appointment of John Saia as General Counsel; 17/04/2018 – Saia LTL Freight Joins CargoNet Program; 14/05/2018 – Oak Ridge Adds Saia, Exits Maximus, Cuts AO Smith: 13F

King Wealth Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 8.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. King Wealth Management Group Llc sold 1,785 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 18,320 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.67 million, down from 20,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. King Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $213.70B market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $4.13 during the last trading session, reaching $379.76. About 3.37M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 04/04/2018 – Boeing: India’s Jet Airways Orders 75 737 MAX Airplanes; 30/04/2018 – BOEING ‘ENCOURAGED’ BY END OF US DEFENSE SPENDING CAPS; 02/05/2018 – SPR IS RUNNING ABOUT 5 BOEING 737 FRAMES BEHIND SCHEDULE; 18/04/2018 – Airlines check some Boeing 737 engines after fatal Southwest accident; 17/05/2018 – DAE TO CONSIDER ISSUING INTERNATIONAL BOND IN SECOND HALF OF 2018 – CEO; 17/04/2018 – One dead after engine explodes on Southwest flight; 06/04/2018 – American Airlines Expands Boeing 787 Fleet; 25/04/2018 – Boeing 1Q EPS $4.15; 06/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES – AGREED WITH AIRBUS TO TERMINATE ORDER FOR 22 A350S, WHICH WAS ORIGINALLY PLACED BY US AIRWAYS; 25/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-United States to lower foreign arms sales surcharge – DSCA director

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Qatar places $500M order with Boeing – Seeking Alpha" on August 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "New Blow For Boeing – Seeking Alpha" published on September 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "Is The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Overpaying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance" on May 21, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: "Boeing Dreams Take Flight: The Ugly Truth – Seeking Alpha" published on August 26, 2019 as well as Fool.com's news article titled: "Boeing's Troubled Tanker Has Its Wings Clipped Again – Motley Fool" with publication date: September 14, 2019.

King Wealth Management Group Llc, which manages about $1.58 billion and $334.48 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fidelity Tech Ftec (FTEC) by 16,262 shares to 144,314 shares, valued at $8.99 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 2,174 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,775 shares, and has risen its stake in Fidelity Fbnd.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nokota Management Ltd Partnership owns 114,613 shares for 1.42% of their portfolio. Griffin Asset holds 1.49% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 32,183 shares. Allstate reported 0.3% stake. The California-based Cetera Advisor Net Lc has invested 0.44% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Mitsubishi Ufj Limited accumulated 0.71% or 590 shares. Beck Mack And Oliver Ltd Liability owns 4,903 shares. California-based Malaga Cove Limited Liability Corp has invested 1.12% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Eqis Cap Management has 952 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Portland Global Llc holds 0.17% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 1,367 shares. Old Second Financial Bank Of Aurora has 9,022 shares. 10 holds 2.61% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 33,045 shares. 2,602 are owned by Iowa Commercial Bank. 827 are owned by Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii. Meiji Yasuda Life Ins reported 11,295 shares. Peapack Gladstone Fincl invested in 0.83% or 52,278 shares.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 EPS, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.31B for 40.75 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.25 earnings per share, up 16.82% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.07 per share. SAIA’s profit will be $32.39M for 18.77 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.40 actual earnings per share reported by Saia, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.71% negative EPS growth.

Brant Point Investment Management Llc, which manages about $798.12 million and $1.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bjs Whsl Club Hldgs Inc by 66,544 shares to 319,479 shares, valued at $8.43M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Performance Food Group Co by 35,651 shares in the quarter, for a total of 95,051 shares, and has risen its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (NYSE:ADS).

