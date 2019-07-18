Saia (SAIA) Position Has Boosted by Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc; Anheuser (BUD) Shareholder Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Decreased Its Position as Market Valuation Rose

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc increased its stake in Saia Inc. (SAIA) by 172.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc bought 11,760 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.30% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 18,590 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.14 million, up from 6,830 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc who had been investing in Saia Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $64.42. About 198,170 shares traded or 8.30% up from the average. Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) has declined 13.80% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.23% the S&P500. Some Historical SAIA News: 27/04/2018 – Saia 1Q Rev $392.8M; 05/04/2018 – Cadence Aerospace Appoints Robert J. Saia as Senior Vice President, Business Development; 23/03/2018 Saia Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Saia Opens Second Seattle-area Terminal; 27/04/2018 – Saia 1Q EPS 80c; 17/04/2018 – Saia LTL Freight Joins CargoNet Program; 14/05/2018 – Oak Ridge Adds Saia, Exits Maximus, Cuts AO Smith: 13F; 27/04/2018 – SAIA 1Q REV. $393M, EST. $383.0M; 05/04/2018 – Saia to Relocate New Jersey Terminal; 19/04/2018 – DJ Saia Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SAIA)

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Anheuser (BUD) by 10.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc sold 13,040 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 116,318 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.77M, down from 129,358 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Anheuser for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $175.45B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $89.34. About 2.21M shares traded or 68.47% up from the average. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has declined 12.20% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.63% the S&P500. Some Historical BUD News: 21/03/2018 – Anheuser-Busch’s $10 Billion Deal Spurs Hope for High-Grade Debt; 19/03/2018 – MEDIA-AB-InBev to expand in Tanzania with new $100 mln brewery- Bloomberg; 09/05/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SA ABI.BR – FOR 2018 IN SYNERGIES BALANCE OF ROUGHLY 900 MILLION USD IS EXPECTED TO BE CAPTURED IN THE NEXT TWO TO THREE YEARS; 19/03/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SA FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF OFFERING; SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 30/03/2018 – ANADOLU EFES AEFES.IS COMPLETES MERGERS OF ITS RUSSIAN UNIT WITH RUSSIAN AND UKRAINIAN UNITS OF ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands results beat on higher demand for Mexican beers; 07/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-South African farmers take AB InBev to competition watchdog; 09/05/2018 – AB INBEV: DRAG ON EBITDA GROWTH SEEN MORE IN 2Q18; 22/03/2018 – U.S. Congress rushes to pass funding bill before Friday deadline; 22/03/2018 – U.S. House sends $1.3 trillion spending bill to Senate as Friday deadline looms

Analysts await Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 2.73% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.1 per share. BUD’s profit will be $2.22 billion for 19.77 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.27 actual earnings per share reported by Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.02% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.71, from 0.56 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold BUD shares while 98 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 72.00 million shares or 4.58% more from 68.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Plante Moran Advsr Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.01% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). 30,902 were reported by Highland Mgmt Lc. Pictet Bank Limited has 0.12% invested in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) for 3,200 shares. Bartlett Limited Liability Corp invested 0.28% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Fulton Bankshares Na holds 0.01% or 2,531 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 1,200 shares. Doliver Advisors Limited Partnership invested 0.46% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Hikari Tsushin has invested 0.99% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). First Commercial Bank Of Omaha invested in 0.41% or 70,825 shares. Cheviot Value Limited Liability holds 44,602 shares or 1.82% of its portfolio. 2,699 were reported by Coatue Mngmt Limited. Redmond Asset Lc holds 0.22% or 5,957 shares in its portfolio. Eagle Global Ltd Liability Co holds 0.09% or 26,767 shares. Creative Planning owns 23,065 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Commercial Bank Of America Corporation De stated it has 3.16 million shares or 0.04% of all its holdings.

