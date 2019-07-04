Saia (SAIA) Market Value Declined While Elk Creek Partners Cut Its Stake; Bb&T Increases Holding in Cdk Global (CDK)

Bb&T Corp increased its stake in Cdk Global Inc (CDK) by 22.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bb&T Corp bought 14,348 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 79,052 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.65 million, up from 64,704 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bb&T Corp who had been investing in Cdk Global Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.27B market cap company. The stock increased 3.04% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $51.56. About 662,450 shares traded. CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) has declined 20.14% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.57% the S&P500. Some Historical CDK News: 17/04/2018 – Cyclacel’s CYC065 CDK Inhibitor Demonstrates Synergy With Venetoclax By Dual Targeting Of Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia; 22/03/2018 – Survey Reveals 80 Percent of Buyers Likely to Begin Car Buying Process Online, Still 78 Percent Value In-Store Dealer Experience; 15/03/2018 – Phase 1 Clinical Data With Cyclacel’s CYC065 CDK Inhibitor Have Been Selected for Oral Presentation at AACR 2018 Annual Meeting; 15/03/2018 – Phase 1 Clinical Data With Cyclacel’s CYC065 CDK Inhibitor Have Been Selected for Oral Presentation at AACR 2018 Annual Meeti; 26/04/2018 – CDK Global 3Q Rev $576.6M; 20/03/2018 – FTC Release: FTC Challenges CDK Global, Inc.’s Proposed Acquisition of Competitor Auto/Mate, Inc; 23/04/2018 – 1-2-1 Mobile Joins CDK Global Partner Program; 20/03/2018 – CDK Global: No Termination Fee Under Terms of Agreement; 23/04/2018 – DJ CDK Global Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CDK); 22/03/2018 – SiriusXM and CDK Enhance Connected Car Solutions and Capabilities for Car Dealers Nationwide

Elk Creek Partners Llc decreased its stake in Saia Inc (SAIA) by 12.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elk Creek Partners Llc sold 22,075 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.30% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 154,994 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.47M, down from 177,069 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elk Creek Partners Llc who had been investing in Saia Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.67B market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $64.64. About 42,046 shares traded. Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) has declined 13.80% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.23% the S&P500. Some Historical SAIA News: 23/03/2018 Saia Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – Cadence Aerospace Appoints Robert J. Saia as Senior Vice President, Business Development; 27/04/2018 – SAIA 1Q REV. $393M, EST. $383.0M; 14/05/2018 – Oak Ridge Adds Saia, Exits Maximus, Cuts AO Smith: 13F; 27/04/2018 – SAIA 1Q EPS 80C, EST. 72C; 05/04/2018 – Saia to Relocate New Jersey Terminal; 27/04/2018 – Saia 1Q EPS 80c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Saia Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SAIA); 17/04/2018 – Saia LTL Freight Joins CargoNet Program; 27/03/2018 – AcelRx announces appointment of John Saia as General Counsel

More notable recent Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “New England Motor Freight Plowed Under By A Relentless LTL Nor’easter – Benzinga” on February 13, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Saia LTL Freight Opens Altoona, Pennsylvania Terminal – GlobeNewswire” published on August 07, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Saia Boston-area Terminals Now Open Nasdaq:SAIA – GlobeNewswire” on December 10, 2018. More interesting news about Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Saia Reports Record Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results – GlobeNewswire” published on February 04, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Saia LTL Freight Joins CargoNet Program Nasdaq:SAIA – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 17, 2018.

Analysts await Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.33 earnings per share, up 15.65% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.15 per share. SAIA’s profit will be $34.44M for 12.15 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual earnings per share reported by Saia, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 56.47% EPS growth.

Elk Creek Partners Llc, which manages about $800.79M and $1.39B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Green Dot Corp (NYSE:GDOT) by 35,497 shares to 227,364 shares, valued at $13.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Healthcare Svcs Grp Inc (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 159,160 shares in the quarter, for a total of 622,953 shares, and has risen its stake in Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL).

More notable recent CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “CDK Global Announces Pricing of its $500000000 5.25% Senior Notes Due 2029 – Nasdaq” on May 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Vanguard Extended Market ETF — Insider Buying Index Registering 10.6% – Nasdaq” published on May 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Think About Buying CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) Now? – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Hyundai dealers to offer customers Lyft rides through CDK app – Nasdaq” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Will CDK Global Continue to Surge Higher? – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 15, 2019.