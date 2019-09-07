Saia (SAIA) Market Valuation Rose While Ranger Investment Management LP Cut Position by $4.83 Million; Boeing Co (BA) Holder Sigma Investment Counselors Cut Position

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 5.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc sold 995 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 16,767 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.40 million, down from 17,762 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $206.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $363. About 2.97 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 25/05/2018 – Boeing Said to Embed Ex-737 Max Boss at Rolls to Fix Engine Woes; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Ethiopian Airlines on the up with more deals & jets; 14/03/2018 – BOEING – THROGUH UNIT WILL IMPLEMENT ENTERPRISE RESOURCE PLANNING/LOGISTICS MANAGEMENT INFORMATION SYSTEM FOR QATAR ARMED FORCES; 09/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES-PURSUANT TO AMENDMENT SUBJECT TO AMERICAN SATISFYING SOME CONDITIONS,OPTIONS TO ACQUIRE 14 MORE BOEING 787 FAMILY AIRCRAFT IN 2027, 2028; 09/03/2018 – BRAZIL GOVT SAID NOT TO SEE BOEING-EMBRAER AS DONE DEAL YET; 12/04/2018 – Norway’s Wideroe says may increase Embraer jet order; 05/03/2018 – MEDIA-Air Arabia may do 100-jet deal with Airbus or Boeing- Bloomberg; 08/05/2018 – U.S. TREASURY SAYS AFTER 180-DAY PERIOD U.S. WILL REIMPOSE SANCTIONS ON TRANSACTIONS WITH IRANIAN CENTRAL BANK AND DESIGNATED IRANIAN FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS, AND IRAN’S ENERGY SECTOR; 18/05/2018 – The Star Calgary: #Breaking: A passenger jet believed to be a Boeing 737 has reportedly crashed at Havana’s Jose Marti; 22/03/2018 – Boeing will not appeal case against Bombardier – spokesman

Ranger Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Saia Inc. (SAIA) by 19.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ranger Investment Management Lp sold 79,133 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.63% . The institutional investor held 322,020 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.68 million, down from 401,153 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ranger Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Saia Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.76% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $89.65. About 321,197 shares traded or 43.42% up from the average. Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) has risen 4.02% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.02% the S&P500. Some Historical SAIA News: 27/04/2018 – Saia Inc. 1Q Net Income Doubles; 17/04/2018 – Saia LTL Freight Joins CargoNet Program; 27/04/2018 – Saia 1Q EPS 80c; 27/03/2018 – AcelRx announces appointment of John Saia as General Counsel; 19/04/2018 – DJ Saia Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SAIA); 05/04/2018 – Saia to Relocate New Jersey Terminal; 05/04/2018 – Cadence Aerospace Appoints Robert J. Saia as Senior Vice President, Business Development; 27/04/2018 – Saia 1Q Rev $392.8M; 01/05/2018 – Saia Opens Second Seattle-area Terminal; 27/04/2018 – SAIA 1Q EPS 80C, EST. 72C

Ranger Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.16B and $1.38B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Workiva Inc. by 247,688 shares to 445,489 shares, valued at $22.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Allied Motion Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AMOT) by 53,327 shares in the quarter, for a total of 125,027 shares, and has risen its stake in I3 Verticals Inc.

Analysts await Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.25 earnings per share, up 16.82% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.07 per share. SAIA’s profit will be $32.38 million for 17.93 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.40 actual earnings per share reported by Saia, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.71% negative EPS growth.

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc, which manages about $718.41M and $815.87M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Ser Tr (SJNK) by 32,101 shares to 959,819 shares, valued at $26.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr by 99,004 shares in the quarter, for a total of 345,940 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 earnings per share, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.32 billion for 38.95 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,872 were reported by First Interstate Bancshares. Hbk Limited Partnership holds 149,257 shares or 0.74% of its portfolio. Walter Keenan Finance Consulting Mi Adv owns 14,641 shares. Filament Limited owns 0.12% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 914 shares. Hamilton Point Investment Ltd Liability Com owns 857 shares. Cypress Asset Management Tx invested in 2,302 shares. Associated Banc has 58,822 shares for 1.29% of their portfolio. Ww Asset Management holds 0.72% or 36,810 shares. Allsquare Wealth Ltd Com accumulated 1,195 shares. North Star Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Independent Invsts Inc owns 32,110 shares. Assetmark owns 0.03% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 7,437 shares. King Wealth has invested 2.4% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Brinker Cap Incorporated reported 4,670 shares. Hartford Management owns 66,281 shares.