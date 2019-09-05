Saia (SAIA) Investors: KeyBanc Reconfirms “Overweight” Rating, Sees $95.0000/Share; Kempen Capital Management Lifted By $4.36 Million Its American Eqty Invt Life Hld Com (AEL) Stake

Kempen Capital Management increased American Eqty Invt Life Hld Com (AEL) stake by 89.53% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Kempen Capital Management acquired 161,624 shares as American Eqty Invt Life Hld Com (AEL)’s stock declined 11.03%. The Kempen Capital Management holds 342,139 shares with $9.25M value, up from 180,515 last quarter. American Eqty Invt Life Hld Com now has $1.94 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $21.33. About 341,555 shares traded. American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL) has declined 28.25% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical AEL News: 19/03/2018 – American Equity Announces New Product Series; 09/03/2018 American Equity Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-AMERICAN EQUITY INVESTMENT LIFE HOLDING CO AEL.N EXPLORES SALE; 02/05/2018 – American Equity 1Q Net $141M; 23/05/2018 – American Equity Addresses Market Rumors; 14/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Crown, American Equity Investment Life Holding, Acco Brands, Synthetic Biologics, Unive; 19/04/2018 – DJ American Equity Investment Life Hol, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AEL); 02/05/2018 – American Equity 1Q EPS $1.55; 23/05/2018 – AMERICAN EQUITY CONFIRMS IN PRELIM TALKS ON POSSIBLE DEAL; 02/05/2018 – American Equity 1Q Rev $118.9M

In analysts report sent to investors and clients on 5 September, Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) stock “Overweight” was reaffirmed by Analysts at KeyBanc. They currently have a $95.0000 target on the stock. KeyBanc’s target suggests a potential upside of 8.18% from the company’s stock close price.

Analysts await Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.25 EPS, up 16.82% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.07 per share. SAIA’s profit will be $32.38 million for 17.56 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.40 actual EPS reported by Saia, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.71% negative EPS growth.

Saia, Inc., through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, operates as a transportation firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.28 billion. It provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services; truckload services; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It has a 20.47 P/E ratio. The firm offers solutions for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds.

The stock increased 4.00% or $3.38 during the last trading session, reaching $87.82. About 388,889 shares traded or 81.90% up from the average. Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) has risen 4.02% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.02% the S&P500. Some Historical SAIA News: 14/05/2018 – Oak Ridge Adds Saia, Exits Maximus, Cuts AO Smith: 13F; 19/04/2018 – DJ Saia Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SAIA); 27/04/2018 – SAIA 1Q REV. $393M, EST. $383.0M; 05/04/2018 – Cadence Aerospace Appoints Robert J. Saia as Senior Vice President, Business Development; 27/04/2018 – Saia 1Q EPS 80c; 01/05/2018 – Saia Opens Second Seattle-area Terminal; 27/03/2018 – AcelRx announces appointment of John Saia as General Counsel; 27/04/2018 – Saia Inc. 1Q Net Income Doubles; 17/04/2018 – Saia LTL Freight Joins CargoNet Program; 27/04/2018 – SAIA 1Q EPS 80C, EST. 72C

Among 4 analysts covering Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Saia has $9600 highest and $7700 lowest target. $86.25’s average target is -1.79% below currents $87.82 stock price. Saia had 9 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Stephens on Thursday, August 1. As per Thursday, August 1, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Buckingham Research maintained it with “Buy” rating and $8700 target in Thursday, August 1 report. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, August 1 report.

Among 2 analysts covering American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. American Equity Investment Life Holding has $3200 highest and $3000 lowest target. $31’s average target is 45.34% above currents $21.33 stock price. American Equity Investment Life Holding had 5 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform” on Friday, June 14. As per Thursday, May 2, the company rating was maintained by UBS.

Kempen Capital Management decreased Mastercard Inc Cl A (NYSE:MA) stake by 5,497 shares to 12,336 valued at $2.90M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Valero Energy Corp New Com (NYSE:VLO) stake by 23,811 shares and now owns 117,979 shares. Lhc Group Inc Com (NASDAQ:LHCG) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 23 investors sold AEL shares while 76 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 81.78 million shares or 1.37% less from 82.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Plc reported 0% in American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL). Assetmark invested in 0% or 14 shares. 251,093 are owned by Morgan Stanley. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 30,506 shares. 327 were reported by Captrust. Clarivest Asset Mngmt invested in 0.1% or 186,018 shares. Clark Cap Grp holds 0.04% or 60,004 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Company stated it has 482,329 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Chicago Equity Prtnrs reported 0.23% stake. Citigroup Incorporated reported 61,118 shares. State Street holds 0.01% or 2.86M shares. Moreover, Huntington Commercial Bank has 0% invested in American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL). Congress Asset Mngmt Ma stated it has 41,964 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.09% or 220,841 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 0% or 20,678 shares.