Saia (SAIA) Holder Pier Capital Has Raised Position; As Nice Systems (NICE) Stock Rose, Inverness Counsel Has Cut Its Stake

Inverness Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Nice Systems Inc (NICE) by 7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Inverness Counsel Llc sold 3,002 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.58% . The institutional investor held 39,914 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.89M, down from 42,916 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Inverness Counsel Llc who had been investing in Nice Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $153.25. About 114,094 shares traded. NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) has risen 39.87% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.87% the S&P500. Some Historical NICE News: 14/05/2018 – NICE Announces Adaptive Workforce Optimization 2.0 to Drive Employee Engagement Through Innovative Personalization; 06/03/2018 NICE Kicks-off 2018 EMEA CX Excellence Awards Program; 11/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Nice Systems and Prologis; 30/04/2018 – NICE inContact CXone Spring 2018 Release Introduces New Omnichannel Customer Experience Insights, Enhanced Workforce; 11/05/2018 – NICE Actimize Re-lnvents Financial Crime Analytics with Flexible Cloud-Enabled; 26/04/2018 – NICE: Acquisition Is Expected to Be Non-Dilutive to Non-GAAP Earnings in 2018; 26/04/2018 – NICE LTD – OFFER PRICE PER COMMON SHARE WILL BE $2.70; 30/05/2018 – NICE Actimize’s ‘; 21/03/2018 – NICE Actimize Introduces ACTone – The Market’s First AI-Enabled Financial Crime Investigation Management Platform; 20/03/2018 – NICE Actimize Leads Innovation Session on Artificial Intelligence and Automation at ACAMS 23rd Annual International AML &

Pier Capital Llc increased its stake in Saia Inc (SAIA) by 6.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pier Capital Llc bought 6,977 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.63% . The institutional investor held 122,061 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.46 million, up from 115,084 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pier Capital Llc who had been investing in Saia Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $85.54. About 242,363 shares traded or 15.89% up from the average. Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) has risen 4.02% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.02% the S&P500. Some Historical SAIA News: 27/04/2018 – Saia 1Q EPS 80c; 05/04/2018 – Saia to Relocate New Jersey Terminal; 14/05/2018 – Oak Ridge Adds Saia, Exits Maximus, Cuts AO Smith: 13F; 17/04/2018 – Saia LTL Freight Joins CargoNet Program; 27/04/2018 – Saia 1Q Rev $392.8M; 27/03/2018 – AcelRx announces appointment of John Saia as General Counsel; 27/04/2018 – SAIA 1Q EPS 80C, EST. 72C; 01/05/2018 – Saia Opens Second Seattle-area Terminal; 23/03/2018 Saia Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – SAIA 1Q REV. $393M, EST. $383.0M

More notable recent Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Saia to Announce First Quarter 2019 Results on May 1, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on April 10, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Saia Relocates Pennsylvania Terminal Nasdaq:SAIA – GlobeNewswire” published on January 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Saia Reaches Analyst Target Price – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Royce Funds Commentary: Jay Kaplan on the Road Ahead for Trucking – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Saia Reports Record Second Quarter Earnings per Share of $1.40 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Pier Capital Llc, which manages about $644.58M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Roku Inc by 152,617 shares to 72,390 shares, valued at $4.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Irhythm Technologies Inc by 26,937 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,313 shares, and cut its stake in Appfolio Inc.

Inverness Counsel Llc, which manages about $2.49B and $1.84 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Suntrust Banks (NYSE:STI) by 154,826 shares to 348,398 shares, valued at $20.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 88,279 shares in the quarter, for a total of 209,560 shares, and has risen its stake in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR).