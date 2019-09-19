Saia, Inc. (SAIA) Reaches $95.76 52-Week High; Blackrock Muniyield Investment Quality Fund (MFT) Has 0.7 Sentiment

The stock of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) hit a new 52-week high and has $101.51 target or 6.00% above today’s $95.76 share price. The 6 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $2.48B company. The 1-year high was reported on Sep, 19 by Barchart.com. If the $101.51 price target is reached, the company will be worth $148.86 million more. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $95.76. About 18,322 shares traded. Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) has risen 4.02% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.02% the S&P500. Some Historical SAIA News: 27/04/2018 – Saia Inc. 1Q Net Income Doubles; 23/03/2018 Saia Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Saia 1Q Rev $392.8M; 27/04/2018 – Saia 1Q EPS 80c; 27/04/2018 – SAIA 1Q EPS 80C, EST. 72C; 17/04/2018 – Saia LTL Freight Joins CargoNet Program; 05/04/2018 – Cadence Aerospace Appoints Robert J. Saia as Senior Vice President, Business Development; 14/05/2018 – Oak Ridge Adds Saia, Exits Maximus, Cuts AO Smith: 13F; 05/04/2018 – Saia to Relocate New Jersey Terminal; 27/03/2018 – AcelRx announces appointment of John Saia as General Counsel

Blackrock Muniyield Investment Quality Fund (MFT) investors sentiment increased to 0.7 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.01, from 0.69 in 2019Q1. The ratio is more positive, as 7 funds started new and increased positions, while 10 reduced and sold stock positions in Blackrock Muniyield Investment Quality Fund. The funds in our database reported: 879,031 shares, down from 1.12 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Blackrock Muniyield Investment Quality Fund in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 6 Increased: 5 New Position: 2.

The stock increased 0.45% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $13.43. About 500 shares traded. BlackRock MuniYield Investment Quality Fund (MFT) has 0.00% since September 19, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Sit Investment Associates Inc holds 0.07% of its portfolio in BlackRock MuniYield Investment Quality Fund for 156,030 shares. Provise Management Group Llc owns 10,000 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Guggenheim Capital Llc has 0.01% invested in the company for 55,584 shares. The Missouri-based Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. has invested 0% in the stock. Mackay Shields Llc, a New York-based fund reported 29,327 shares.

BlackRock MuniYield Investment Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc. The company has market cap of $113.85 million. It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It has a 65.83 P/E ratio. The fund invests in fixed income markets.

Saia, Inc., through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, operates as a transportation firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.48 billion. It provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services; truckload services; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It has a 22.32 P/E ratio. The firm offers solutions for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds.

Analysts await Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.25 earnings per share, up 16.82% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.07 per share. SAIA’s profit will be $32.39M for 19.15 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.40 actual earnings per share reported by Saia, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.71% negative EPS growth.

Among 4 analysts covering Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Saia has $9600 highest and $7700 lowest target. $88.75’s average target is -7.32% below currents $95.76 stock price. Saia had 9 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Thursday, August 1. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) rating on Thursday, August 1. Stifel Nicolaus has “Hold” rating and $7700 target. The company was upgraded on Thursday, August 1 by Stephens. Buckingham Research maintained Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) on Thursday, August 1 with “Buy” rating. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) rating on Thursday, September 5. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $9500 target.