Saia, Inc. (SAIA) Reaches $85.54 52-Week High; Mutual Of America Capital Management Has Boosted By $3.23 Million Its Thor Industries (THO) Position

The stock of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) hit a new 52-week high and has $89.82 target or 5.00% above today’s $85.54 share price. The 7 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $2.22 billion company. The 1-year high was reported on Sep, 1 by Barchart.com. If the $89.82 price target is reached, the company will be worth $110.80M more. The stock increased 1.59% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $85.54. About 242,363 shares traded or 15.89% up from the average. Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) has risen 4.02% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.02% the S&P500. Some Historical SAIA News: 01/05/2018 – Saia Opens Second Seattle-area Terminal; 05/04/2018 – Cadence Aerospace Appoints Robert J. Saia as Senior Vice President, Business Development; 27/03/2018 – AcelRx announces appointment of John Saia as General Counsel; 27/04/2018 – Saia 1Q Rev $392.8M; 23/03/2018 Saia Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ Saia Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SAIA); 14/05/2018 – Oak Ridge Adds Saia, Exits Maximus, Cuts AO Smith: 13F; 27/04/2018 – Saia Inc. 1Q Net Income Doubles; 27/04/2018 – SAIA 1Q REV. $393M, EST. $383.0M; 05/04/2018 – Saia to Relocate New Jersey Terminal

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc increased Thor Industries Inc. (THO) stake by 118.96% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc acquired 52,068 shares as Thor Industries Inc. (THO)’s stock declined 7.91%. The Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc holds 95,836 shares with $5.98M value, up from 43,768 last quarter. Thor Industries Inc. now has $2.48 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $45.91. About 606,493 shares traded. Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) has declined 36.90% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.90% the S&P500. Some Historical THO News: 28/03/2018 – THOR MINING TO BUY BONYA TUNGSTEN & COPPER PROSPECTS FROM ROX; 15/03/2018 – Thor Announces Regular Quarterly Dividend; 08/03/2018 – THOR MINING: TO FOCUS ON TUNGSTEN AND COPPER INTERESTS; 25/05/2018 – With travel season, pain at the pump could add to Winnebago’s woes; 19/04/2018 – THOR MINING PLC THRL.L – UPDATE ON BONYA TUNGSTEN & COPPER PROSPECT; 29/03/2018 – THOR EXPLORATIONS ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT AND GRANT OF BOARD AND MANAGEMENT OPTIONS; 19/04/2018 – NARA: Lecture and Book Signing with Brad Thor; 16/03/2018 – THOR MINING : WON’T PROCEED W/ WESTERN SHAW AT THIS TIME; 28/03/2018 – THOR MINING THR BUY PACT FOR TUNGSTEN & COPPER PROSPECTS; 30/05/2018 – Thor Announces Final Date for Earnings Release

Among 4 analysts covering Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Saia has $9600 highest and $7700 lowest target. $86.25’s average target is 0.83% above currents $85.54 stock price. Saia had 9 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Thursday, August 1 with “Overweight”. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, August 1 by Stifel Nicolaus. Buckingham Research maintained Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) on Thursday, August 1 with “Buy” rating. Stephens upgraded Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) rating on Thursday, August 1. Stephens has “Overweight” rating and $9600 target.

Saia, Inc., through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, operates as a transportation firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.22 billion. It provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services; truckload services; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It has a 19.93 P/E ratio. The firm offers solutions for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds.

Among 3 analysts covering Thor Industries Inc (NYSE:THO), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Thor Industries Inc has $85 highest and $65 lowest target. $75’s average target is 63.36% above currents $45.91 stock price. Thor Industries Inc had 7 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by SunTrust on Friday, March 22. Sidoti maintained Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) rating on Friday, August 30. Sidoti has “Buy” rating and $7500 target.