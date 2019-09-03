Saia, Inc. (SAIA) Reaches $85.52 52-Week High; Baidu – American Depositary Shares Each Rep (BIDU) SI Decreased By 4.66%

The stock of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) hit a new 52-week high and has $90.65 target or 6.00% above today’s $85.52 share price. The 5 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $2.22B company. The 1-year high was reported on Sep, 3 by Barchart.com. If the $90.65 price target is reached, the company will be worth $132.90 million more. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $85.52. About 113,404 shares traded. Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) has risen 4.02% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.02% the S&P500. Some Historical SAIA News: 27/04/2018 – Saia Inc. 1Q Net Income Doubles; 23/03/2018 Saia Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ Saia Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SAIA); 27/04/2018 – SAIA 1Q EPS 80C, EST. 72C; 05/04/2018 – Saia to Relocate New Jersey Terminal; 05/04/2018 – Cadence Aerospace Appoints Robert J. Saia as Senior Vice President, Business Development; 27/04/2018 – SAIA 1Q REV. $393M, EST. $383.0M; 01/05/2018 – Saia Opens Second Seattle-area Terminal; 14/05/2018 – Oak Ridge Adds Saia, Exits Maximus, Cuts AO Smith: 13F; 27/04/2018 – Saia 1Q EPS 80c

Baidu Inc – American Depositary Shares Each Rep (NASDAQ:BIDU) had a decrease of 4.66% in short interest. BIDU’s SI was 10.16 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 4.66% from 10.66 million shares previously. With 4.28M avg volume, 2 days are for Baidu Inc – American Depositary Shares Each Rep (NASDAQ:BIDU)’s short sellers to cover BIDU’s short positions. The SI to Baidu Inc – American Depositary Shares Each Rep’s float is 3.67%. The stock decreased 1.22% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $103.2. About 744,789 shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 27/04/2018 – The News Is Good for Baidu — Heard on the Street; 29/04/2018 – Baidu: Guang Zhu, Baidu Senior Vice Pres and General Manager of FSG, Will Become CEO of Du Xiaoman; 16/03/2018 – Baidu Plans to Use Proceeds From Notes to Repay Debt and for General Corporate Purpose; 14/05/2018 – Baidu lets corporate Japan read Chinese consumers’ minds; 27/04/2018 – Censorship risk casts cloud over Baidu’s bumper profits; 18/05/2018 – Qi Lu to Transition into New Role at Baidu, Baidu Promotes Haifeng Wang to Senior Vice President; 21/05/2018 – BAIDU INC – PURSUANT TO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS, BAIDU WILL DIVEST A MAJORITY EQUITY STAKE IN GLOBAL DU BUSINESS; 26/03/2018 – CHINA CITIC BANK 601998.SS 0998.HK SAYS IT AND BAIDU PLAN TO BOOST THEIR DIRECT BANKING JV’S CAPITAL BY 2.0 BLN YUAN TO 4.0 BLN YUAN; 21/03/2018 – BAIDU GETS LICENSE FOR AUTONOMOUS DRIVING IN BEIJING: DAILY; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU INC BIDU.O – QTRLY TRAFFIC ACQUISITION COST WAS RMB 2.3 BLN ($360 MLN), REPRESENTING A 3% INCREASE YEAR OVER YEAR

Analysts await Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.25 earnings per share, up 16.82% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.07 per share. SAIA’s profit will be $32.38 million for 17.10 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.40 actual earnings per share reported by Saia, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.71% negative EPS growth.

Among 4 analysts covering Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Saia has $9600 highest and $7700 lowest target. $86.25’s average target is 0.85% above currents $85.52 stock price. Saia had 9 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 1 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, August 1 by Buckingham Research. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) on Thursday, August 1 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, August 1 by Stephens.

More notable recent Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: PAYC, TIF, SAIA – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Saia Inc (SAIA) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Royce Funds Commentary: Jay Kaplan on the Road Ahead for Trucking – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “The LTL “Oligopoly” Drives On – Benzinga” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Earns A Nice Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Saia, Inc., through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, operates as a transportation firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.22 billion. It provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services; truckload services; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It has a 19.93 P/E ratio. The firm offers solutions for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds.

Baidu, Inc. provides Internet search services in China and internationally. The company has market cap of $35.67 billion. It operates through three divisions: Search Services, Transaction Services, and IQiyi. It has a 8.04 P/E ratio. It offers Chinese language search platform on its Baidu.com Website that enables users to find relevant information online, including Web pages, news, images, documents, and multimedia files through links provided on its Website; and transaction platform, including Nuomi.com to connect online and offline services provided by third-parties.