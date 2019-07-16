Saia, Inc. (SAIA) Reaches $66.99 After 8.00% Up Move; Vuzix Has 1.33 Sentiment

The stock of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 2.79% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $66.99. About 127,527 shares traded. Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) has declined 13.80% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.23% the S&P500. Some Historical SAIA News: 01/05/2018 – Saia Opens Second Seattle-area Terminal; 27/03/2018 – AcelRx announces appointment of John Saia as General Counsel; 19/04/2018 – DJ Saia Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SAIA); 27/04/2018 – Saia 1Q EPS 80c; 05/04/2018 – Cadence Aerospace Appoints Robert J. Saia as Senior Vice President, Business Development; 17/04/2018 – Saia LTL Freight Joins CargoNet Program; 23/03/2018 Saia Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Saia 1Q Rev $392.8M; 14/05/2018 – Oak Ridge Adds Saia, Exits Maximus, Cuts AO Smith: 13F; 27/04/2018 – SAIA 1Q EPS 80C, EST. 72CThe move comes after 9 months positive chart setup for the $1.73 billion company. It was reported on Jul, 16 by Barchart.com. We have $72.35 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:SAIA worth $138.72 million more.

Vuzix Corp (VUZI) investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.18, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 24 investment professionals increased or opened new stock positions, while 18 sold and decreased stakes in Vuzix Corp. The investment professionals in our database now possess: 5.75 million shares, up from 5.71 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Vuzix Corp in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 13 Increased: 12 New Position: 12.

It closed at $2.55 lastly. It is down 51.03% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.46% the S&P500. Some Historical VUZI News: 24/04/2018 – Vuzix M300 Selected as a Hardware Launch Company for AWS IoT Analytics; 30/05/2018 – Vuzix Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of Vuzix Corporation Investors (VUZI); 22/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Continues Investigation on Behalf of Vuzix Corporation Investors (VUZI); 23/04/2018 – DJ Vuzix Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VUZI); 21/03/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Vuzix Corporation (VUZI) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to; 10/05/2018 – Vuzix 1Q Loss/Shr 22c; 23/05/2018 – XMREALITY AB (PUBL) XMR.ST – VUZIX ENTERS PARTENRSHIP WITH XMREALITY; 30/05/2018 – VUZIX PARTNERS WITH QUALCOMM ON THE NEW SNAPDRAGON XR1 PLATFORM TO DEVELOP NEXT GENERATION AR SMART GLASSES; 21/03/2018 – Vuzix Issues Business Activities Update

Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc holds 1.12% of its portfolio in Vuzix Corporation for 471,426 shares. Gsa Capital Partners Llp owns 144,422 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Jump Trading Llc has 0.02% invested in the company for 23,064 shares. The Tennessee-based B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. has invested 0.01% in the stock. National Asset Management Inc., a New York-based fund reported 16,400 shares.

Vuzix Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and sells wearable display devices in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $84.36 million. The companyÂ’s products are worn like eyeglasses that enable the user to view video and digital content, such as movies, computer data, the Internet, or video games. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s products include binocular wearable displays that contain two micro displays mounted in a frame attached to eyeglass-style temples or stereo headphones; monocular smart glasses products for the enterprise, industrial, and commercial markets, as well as video headphones; augmented reality products, which provide the user a live, direct or indirect, view of a physical, and real-world environment; and video viewing glasses as mobile displays for entertainment and gaming for on-the-go users, as well as support for stepping into virtual worlds, simulations, and virtual reality gaming.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $81,974 activity.

Analysts await Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.33 earnings per share, up 15.65% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.15 per share. SAIA’s profit will be $34.43M for 12.59 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual earnings per share reported by Saia, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 56.47% EPS growth.

Saia, Inc., through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, operates as a transportation firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.73 billion. It provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services; truckload services; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It has a 16.58 P/E ratio. The firm offers solutions for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds.