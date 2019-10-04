Saia Inc. (SAIA) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

We are comparing Saia Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) and its competitors on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Trucking companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0% of Saia Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.04% of all Trucking’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 1% of Saia Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.35% of all Trucking companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Saia Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Saia Inc. 28,616,352.20% 15.60% 9.30% Industry Average 5.44% 14.58% 7.50%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Saia Inc. and its peers’ valuation, net profit and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Saia Inc. 25.48M 89 18.91 Industry Average 160.57M 2.95B 15.05

Saia Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its competitors. The business has a higher price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more expensive in contrast to its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Saia Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Saia Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Industry Average 1.00 1.43 2.00 2.52

Saia Inc. currently has a consensus price target of $88.75, suggesting a potential downside of -4.04%. The competitors have a potential upside of 76.18%. The analysts’ view based on the data shown earlier is that Saia Inc.’s peers are looking more favorable than the company itself.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Saia Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Saia Inc. 12.42% 18.04% 18.63% 23.92% 4.02% 36.69% Industry Average 5.33% 9.04% 10.90% 11.16% 7.78% 18.88%

For the past year Saia Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Saia Inc. are 1.1 and 1.1. Competitively, Saia Inc.’s competitors have 1.60 and 1.62 for Current and Quick Ratio. Saia Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Saia Inc.

Risk & Volatility

Saia Inc. has a beta of 1.11 and its 11.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Saia Inc.’s competitors are 65.81% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.66 beta.

Dividends

Saia Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Saia Inc. beats Saia Inc.’s rivals.

Saia, Inc., through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in the United States. It provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services; truckload services; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. The company offers solutions for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds. As of December 31, 2016, it operated a network of 151 owned and leased locations; and owned approximately 3,986 tractors and 13,183 trailers. The company was formerly known as SCS Transportation, Inc. Saia, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Johns Creek, Georgia.