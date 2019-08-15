Sageworth Trust Co Trimmed Its Boeing Company Cmn (BA) Holding by $352,470; Stock Value Declined; Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND) Shareholder Tygh Capital Management Has Cut Holding

Sageworth Trust Co decreased its stake in Boeing Company Cmn (BA) by 83.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sageworth Trust Co sold 930 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 179 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68,000, down from 1,109 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sageworth Trust Co who had been investing in Boeing Company Cmn for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $184.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.33% or $7.48 during the last trading session, reaching $327.9. About 3.44 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 04/05/2018 – AMAG AUSTRIA METALL AG AMAV.Vl – AMAG RENEWS MULTI-YEAR SUPPLY CONTRACT WITH BOEING; 18/04/2018 – WestJet to ‘accelerate’ fan blade inspections following fatal Southwest accident; 13/04/2018 – Russia may stop exporting titanium to Boeing -RIA; 05/04/2018 – China tariffs on U.S. business jets seen a boon for Canada’s Bombardier, others; 16/05/2018 – ALAFCO AVAIATION LEASE AND FINANCE – WINS AUCTION OFFERED BY POLAND’S LOT CO TO LEASE 6 B737-8MAX AIRCRAFTS FOR $731.4 MLN AS PER PRICES ANNOUNCED BY BOEING; 05/03/2018 – GE Readies Engine Durability Fix for New Boeing, Airbus Planes; 15/03/2018 – IAG – TRANSACTION ALSO INCLUDES UNDERLYING COLLATERAL POOL OF ONE BOEING 787-8 AIRCRAFT, ONE NEW BOEING 787-8 AND SEVEN NEW AIRBUS A320 NEO AIRCRAFT; 25/04/2018 – BOEING SAYS NOT SEEING ANYTHING THAT’S A MATERIAL EFFECT RIGHT NOW FROM RAW MATERIAL COSTS; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO EXPECTS COST SYNERGIES FROM TIE-UP OF SUPPLIERS UNITED TECH AND ROCKWELL COLLINS UTX.N COL.N , OTHERWISE WOULD OPPOSE IT; 09/05/2018 – U.S. TO CANCEL BOEING EXPORT LICENSE FOR $20B IN JET SALES

Tygh Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND) by 39.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tygh Capital Management Inc sold 31,647 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.22% . The institutional investor held 48,536 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.10 million, down from 80,183 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Ligand Pharmaceuticals for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $91.61. About 153,606 shares traded. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) has declined 57.51% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.51% the S&P500. Some Historical LGND News: 22/03/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS, RETROPHIN AMEND SUBLICENSE PACT; 07/03/2018 – Ligand Pharmaceuticals Sees 2018 Rev $184M; 06/03/2018 – Metavant makes a debut: Vivek Ramaswamy launches biotech #7 and builds a diabetes pipeline with Ligand deal; 07/03/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS UNDERREPORTED POTENTIAL AGGREGATE MILESTONE PAYMENTS RELATED TO LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH ROIVANT SCIENCES FOR LGD-6972; 30/03/2018 – Ligand Enters into Agreement with venBio to Make Worldwide OmniAb® Platform License Accessible to Portfolio Companies; 10/05/2018 – Ligand Pharmaceuticals: KSQ Will Be Responsible for All Costs Related to Antibody Development Program; 29/05/2018 – Ligand Pharma Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Ligand Pharma Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc for May. 10; 08/05/2018 – Ligand Pharmaceuticals 1Q EPS $1.83; 08/05/2018 – LIGAND PHARMA 1Q ADJ EPS $1.55, EST. $1.26

Tygh Capital Management Inc, which manages about $521.11M and $568.90 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P Biotech Etf (XBI) by 39,847 shares to 102,421 shares, valued at $9.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wright Medical Group Nv by 72,609 shares in the quarter, for a total of 521,415 shares, and has risen its stake in Willscot Corporation Class A.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.49, from 1.44 in 2018Q4.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 12 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.70 million activity. On Wednesday, May 29 Aryeh Jason bought $109,510 worth of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) or 1,000 shares. The insider Patel Sunil bought 1,000 shares worth $95,980. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $93,594 was bought by Davis Todd C.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36B for 34.01 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4.