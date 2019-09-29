Sageworth Trust Co Position in Merck & Co. Cmn (MRK) Boosted as Valuation Rose; As Cnh Industrial Nv (CNHI) Share Value Declined, Southeastern Asset Management Trimmed Holding by $15.16 Million

Southeastern Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Cnh Industrial Nv (CNHI) by 16.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southeastern Asset Management Inc sold 1.52M shares as the company’s stock declined 6.30% . The hedge fund held 7.52M shares of the construction and ag equipment and trucks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $77.28 million, down from 9.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Cnh Industrial Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.13% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $10.13. About 2.74M shares traded or 47.92% up from the average. CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) has declined 12.69% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CNHI News: 27/04/2018 – CNH Industrial: Buy-Back Program to Last Until Oct. 12, 2019; 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: US FARMERS WILL FEEL EFFECT IMMEDIATELY AS THEY TEND TO SELL THEIR 2017 HARVEST GRADUALLY THROUGHOUT 2018 MARKETING YEAR – BERENBERG; 27/04/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL CNHI.Ml – FULL YEAR GUIDANCE NET SALES OF INDUSTRIAL ACTIVITIES OF APPROXIMATELY $28 BILLION; 27/04/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL 1Q REV. $6.77B; 18/05/2018 – CNH Industrial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES CNH INDUSTRIAL’S SR DEBT TO Ba1, AFFIRMS Ba1 C; 19/03/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL CNHI.Ml – BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS APPOINTED DEREK NEILSON AS INTERIM CEO; 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: CHINESE IMPORT TARIFF WILL HURT WITH SCALE OF TARIFF (25%) RENDERING US SOYBEAN UNCOMPETITIVE IN THE GLOBAL MARKET IN SHORT TERM; 19/03/2018 – CNH Industrial CEO Richard Tobin steps down; 27/04/2018 – CNH Industrial reported 2018 first quarter consolidated revenues up 17% to $6.8 billion, net income at $202 million, or $0.14 per share. Net industrial debt(3)(4) at $1.9 billion

Sageworth Trust Co increased its stake in Merck & Co. Inc. Cmn (MRK) by 838.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sageworth Trust Co bought 7,572 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 8,475 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $711,000, up from 903 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sageworth Trust Co who had been investing in Merck & Co. Inc. Cmn for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $212.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $82.91. About 7.18 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS CEO SAYS CONTINUES TO SEE BMS AS A GROWTH COMPANY AND OPDIVO AS A GROWTH FRANCHISE; 16/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA IS SAID TO WEIGH SALE OF U.S. RIGHTS FOR CRESTOR; 16/04/2018 – Preclinical Data Presented at AACR 2018 Shows Esperance Pharmaceuticals’ EP-100 Is Synergistic with PARP Inhibitor Olaparib in; 09/03/2018 – Merck’s Rebif Sales Fall; Multiple Sclerosis Market Unchanged; 25/04/2018 – U.S. court upholds dismissal of $200 million Merck verdict against Gilead; 18/04/2018 – P&G Nears Deal to Acquire Merck KGaA’s Consumer-Health Unit; 19/04/2018 – Jeanne Whalen: SCOOP: P&G to spend $4.2 bn to buy German Merck’s consumer-health unit, which sells vitamins & other OTC items; 16/04/2018 – Biothera Pharmaceuticals Presents Translational Data from Ongoing Clinical Trials Showing Imprime PGG in Combination with Merck; 08/03/2018 – Merck KGaA Updates on Consumer Health, New Launches — Earnings Review; 24/05/2018 – EISAI – FDA HAS INDICATED THAT EXTENSION OF PRESCRIPTION DRUG USER FEE ACT DATE IS NEEDED TO ALLOW ADDITIONAL TIME FOR REVIEW OF THE APPLICATION

Sageworth Trust Co, which manages about $844.98 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Msci Acwi Etf (ACWI) by 5,760 shares to 2.21 million shares, valued at $163.25M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

