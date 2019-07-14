Sageworth Trust Co Lowered Boeing Company Cmn (BA) Holding by $352,470 as Shares Declined; Coastline Trust Co Cut Mcdonalds Com (MCD) Position by $359,856

Sageworth Trust Co decreased its stake in Boeing Company Cmn (BA) by 83.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sageworth Trust Co sold 930 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 179 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68,000, down from 1,109 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sageworth Trust Co who had been investing in Boeing Company Cmn for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $205.55B market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $6.33 during the last trading session, reaching $365.33. About 3.59 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 06/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES – THE 787-8S WILL REPLACE BOEING 767-300S, WHILE LATER 787-9 DELIVERIES TO REPLACE AIRBUS A330-300S &OLDER 777-200 WIDEBODY AIRCRAFT; 09/04/2018 – Boeing’s Tapestry Solutions Sensor Integration Platform Goes Live at BAE Systems; 18/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Plane with 104 on board crashes in Cuba; 25/04/2018 – BOEING 1Q REV. $23.4B, EST. $22.23B; 05/05/2018 – ATLAS 5 ROCKET LAUNCH OF MARS INSIGHT MISSION MARKS FIRST LIFTOFF OF INTERPLANETARY SPACECRAFT FROM U.S. WEST COAST; 22/03/2018 – Boeing will not appeal case against Bombardier – spokesman; 10/05/2018 – Boeing is playing down the potential loss of $20 billion in sales to Iranian airlines; 08/05/2018 – Boeing has agreements with Iranian airlines for planes worth about $20 billion at list prices; 06/03/2018 – HAWAIIAN AIRLINES LOI TO BUY 10 BOEING 787-9 AIRCRAFT; 28/03/2018 – BOEING VP SAYS “REMEDIATIONS” WERE APPLIED AND INTRUSION IS NOT A “PRODUCTION OR DELIVERY ISSUE”

Coastline Trust Co decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp Com (MCD) by 10.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coastline Trust Co sold 1,904 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,915 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.02M, down from 17,819 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coastline Trust Co who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $162.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $212.99. About 1.96 million shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 20.85% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 14/03/2018 – MCD: BREAKFAST IS 25%-30% OF SALES, MOST PROFITABLE PART OF DAY; 30/04/2018 – It has been a little over a year since McDonald’s laid out its massive growth plan, which included expanding increasing the use of technology in its restaurants; 06/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S TO EXPAND USE OF FRESH BEEF IN MOST U.S. LOCATIONS; 12/03/2018 – The decision to bring fresh beef to the majority of McDonald’s domestic locations was a costly one; 30/05/2018 – SADOUN: WON BUSINESS W/ MCDONALD’S IN FRANCE, MACY’S IN U.S; 24/05/2018 – MCD: FRESH BEEF BURGERS RUNNING `A LITTLE AHEAD’ OF GOALS; 20/03/2018 – McDonald’s sets greenhouse gas reduction targets; 17/05/2018 – Ex-Barclays trader tells court being a bank VP is like working at McDonald’s; 14/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S INVESTOR CONFERENCE BEGINS; 20/04/2018 – Walmart nominates McDonald’s chief to its board

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blume Capital Mgmt, a California-based fund reported 100 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj owns 4,000 shares. Grandfield And Dodd Ltd Liability accumulated 2,023 shares. Northstar has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Nottingham Advsrs accumulated 0.05% or 821 shares. Amarillo Financial Bank stated it has 0.72% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Boston Family Office Ltd Liability stated it has 740 shares. Cutter & Brokerage Incorporated holds 4,074 shares. Spectrum Mngmt Gp Inc reported 1.56% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Avalon Ltd stated it has 1.13% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Mcdaniel Terry holds 0.04% or 543 shares in its portfolio. Spinnaker Trust holds 2,565 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Edge Wealth Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 4,605 shares stake. Budros Ruhlin And Roe Inc has invested 0.97% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Central Financial Bank Tru reported 15,211 shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 sales for $51.18 million activity. LUTTIG J MICHAEL sold $3.49 million worth of stock. McAllister Kevin G sold 12,637 shares worth $5.03M. 2,916 shares were sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B, worth $1.20 million. Another trade for 26,557 shares valued at $10.50M was sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN. $873,712 worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by COLBERT THEODORE III.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.81 EPS, down 45.65% or $1.52 from last year’s $3.33 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.02 billion for 50.46 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.16 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.72% negative EPS growth.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 selling transactions for $23.79 million activity. 3,036 shares valued at $537,767 were sold by Henry Daniel on Wednesday, February 6. $3.99M worth of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) was sold by Gibbs Robert Lane on Thursday, January 31. Another trade for 1,328 shares valued at $233,662 was made by Hoovel Catherine A. on Wednesday, February 13. Fairhurst David Ogden also sold $13.62M worth of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) on Tuesday, February 5.

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 566 reduced holdings. only 140 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 496.73 million shares or 3.19% less from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Grandfield And Dodd Lc stated it has 0.06% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Gamco Investors Et Al holds 9,415 shares. 7,837 were reported by Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Grp Inc Limited Liability Corp. Davenport And Limited Liability has 0.13% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 53,810 shares. Farmers Trust owns 9,819 shares. Moreover, Voya Investment Management Ltd has 0.45% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 1.05 million shares. Of Virginia Lc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 1,156 shares. Meritage Management holds 4,098 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Northstar Gp Incorporated invested in 6,943 shares. Comml Bank Of Nova Scotia invested in 0.18% or 7,816 shares. At Comml Bank has 4,273 shares. Df Dent & Commerce reported 3,035 shares stake. New York-based Hudson Valley Invest Adv has invested 0.25% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Seabridge Inv Limited Liability Company has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Allen Invest Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 2,007 shares.

Coastline Trust Co, which manages about $669.62 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 209 shares to 5,827 shares, valued at $10.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 1,310 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,320 shares, and has risen its stake in Universal Display Corp (NASDAQ:OLED).

Analysts await McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $2.05 EPS, up 3.02% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.99 per share. MCD’s profit will be $1.57 billion for 25.97 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.72 actual EPS reported by McDonald's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.19% EPS growth.