Sageworth Trust Co Holds Stake in Oracle Cmn (ORCL); As Farmer Bros Co (FARM) Share Value Declined, Punch & Associates Investment Management Boosted Position

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Farmer Bros Co (FARM) by 49.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc bought 179,475 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.60% . The hedge fund held 542,737 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.89M, up from 363,262 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Farmer Bros Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $224.43 million market cap company. The stock increased 10.99% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $13.13. About 258,966 shares traded or 119.92% up from the average. Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) has declined 42.41% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.41% the S&P500. Some Historical FARM News: 25/05/2018 – LEVIN CAPITAL STRATEGIES REPORTS 8.4 PCT STAKE IN FARMER BROS. CO AS OF MAY 16 – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – Farmer Bros 3Q Adj Loss/Shr 20c; 08/05/2018 – Farmer Bros 3Q Loss/Shr 24c

Sageworth Trust Co increased its stake in Oracle Corporation Cmn (ORCL) by 8950.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sageworth Trust Co bought 6,892 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 6,969 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $397,000, up from 77 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sageworth Trust Co who had been investing in Oracle Corporation Cmn for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $179.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $53.75. About 14.40M shares traded or 0.49% up from the average. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 19/03/2018 – ORACLE: AUTONOMOUS DATABASE TO ACCELERATE TECH ECOSYSTEM GROWTH; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 22/05/2018 – MAT, HAL, ORCL: *Exclusive* – Some Oracle customers are frustrated with software audit pressure and rejecting large deal proposals, with Halliburton & Mattel being two examples (@amir); 04/04/2018 – Mike Dorning: SCOOP: Oracle’ CEO Safra Catz Raises Amazon Contract Fight With Trump; 16/04/2018 – FireEye and Oracle Collaborate on Cloud Transformation; 27/03/2018 – BlackLine CEO Therese Tucker Invited To Deliver Keynote At Recurring Revenue 2018; 28/03/2018 – Facebook cuts ties to data brokers in blow to targeted ads; 15/05/2018 – The Australian investigations stem from allegations made by Oracle in a report provided as part of an Australian review into the impact that Google, owned by Alphabet, and Facebook have on the advertising market; 20/03/2018 – Oracle Tanks, Look For More Downside; 19/03/2018 – Oracle’s mixed earnings brightened by the cloud

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.56 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 10 investors sold FARM shares while 16 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 9.91 million shares or 13.89% more from 8.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Blackrock has 0% invested in Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM). Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0% or 22,843 shares. Gabelli Funds holds 190,440 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 997 shares or 0% of the stock. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 11,246 shares. Axa reported 24,840 shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 0% or 1,704 shares. 1,144 were accumulated by Tower Rech Limited Liability (Trc). Covington Capital Mgmt owns 9,500 shares. Ameritas Inv Inc has 847 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Swiss Retail Bank reported 0% of its portfolio in Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM). Us Comml Bank De has 0% invested in Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) for 42,900 shares. Captrust Financial Advisors has invested 0% in Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM). North Star Inv Corporation holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) for 120,175 shares. The Illinois-based Cna Corp has invested 0.17% in Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM).

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc, which manages about $832.72M and $1.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Capitala Fin Corp (NASDAQ:CPTA) by 153,735 shares to 232,310 shares, valued at $2.20M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Astronova Inc (NASDAQ:ALOT) by 42,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 371,920 shares, and cut its stake in Addus Homecare Corp (NASDAQ:ADUS).

