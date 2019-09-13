Sageworth Trust Co Has Upped Its Holding in Raytheon Company Cmn (RTN) as Share Value Rose; As Targa Res (TRGP) Valuation Declined, Hite Hedge Asset Management Trimmed by $5.91 Million Its Stake

Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Targa Res Corp (TRGP) by 45.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc sold 151,491 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.41% . The hedge fund held 180,603 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.09 million, down from 332,094 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Targa Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.28B market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $39.86. About 370,225 shares traded. Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) has declined 25.40% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.40% the S&P500.

Sageworth Trust Co increased its stake in Raytheon Company Cmn (RTN) by 1264.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sageworth Trust Co bought 3,465 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 3,739 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $650,000, up from 274 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sageworth Trust Co who had been investing in Raytheon Company Cmn for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.23B market cap company. The stock increased 2.26% or $4.46 during the last trading session, reaching $201.91. About 958,908 shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 25/05/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS CONTRACT TO PRODUCE ROMANIA’S NEW PATRIOT SYSTEM; 23/03/2018 – RAYTHEON WINS $523 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 29/03/2018 – RAYTHEON WINS $460 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 02/04/2018 – CAFC: RAYTHEON COMPANY v. SONY CORPORATION [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1554 – 2018-04-02; 10/05/2018 – Raytheon dedicates new facilities at Missile Systems business; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon quarterly profit rises about 26 pct on lower taxes; 29/05/2018 – Mercury Systems Receives Four-Star Supplier Excellence Award from Raytheon; 28/03/2018 – RAYTHEON – GOVERNMENT OF POLAND SIGNED DEAL TO PURCHASE CO’S COMBAT PROVEN PATRIOT FROM U.S. ARMY; 08/03/2018 – PLANATIR TECHNOLOGIES WILL SHARE WITH RAYTHEON IN $876 MILLION U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 08/03/2018 – DOD: RAYTHEON, PALANTIR TO SHARE $876M ARMY CONTRACT

Sageworth Trust Co, which manages about $844.98M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Msci Acwi Etf (ACWI) by 5,760 shares to 2.21M shares, valued at $163.25M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Raytheon (RTN), United Technologies (UTX) Added to Baird Fresh Picks List – StreetInsider.com” on September 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “RTN, UTX could rise 30%-40% – Baird – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Raytheon delivering wireless TOW missiles to US Army – PRNewswire” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Raytheon Company (RTN) Presents at Morgan Stanley 7th Annual Laguna Conference (Transcript) – Seeking Alpha” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “The Pentagon Pulls the Plug on Boeing’s Multibillion-Dollar Ballistic Interceptor – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 67 investors sold RTN shares while 352 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 194.19 million shares or 2.16% less from 198.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Patten has 0.79% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Van Strum And Towne Incorporated holds 0.81% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 6,544 shares. Axiom Int Ltd De reported 131,275 shares or 0.63% of all its holdings. Cibc State Bank Usa holds 4,817 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Archford Cap Strategies Limited Co has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Ancora Advisors has invested 0.43% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Delphi Management Inc Ma stated it has 0.53% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Great Lakes Advsr Ltd Llc reported 7,157 shares. The New York-based Brown Brothers Harriman has invested 0.01% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Shelton Mgmt reported 2,524 shares stake. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj, New Jersey-based fund reported 3,000 shares. King Luther Capital Corp, a Texas-based fund reported 27,536 shares. Jacobs And Ca invested in 7,696 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Natixis Advsr LP holds 181,814 shares. Monetary Group stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 42 investors sold TRGP shares while 116 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 214.74 million shares or 5.97% more from 202.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio reported 77,490 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Cullen Frost Bankers stated it has 11,551 shares. Ironwood Ltd Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Chickasaw Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 6.13M shares or 5.95% of the stock. Gulf Bank (Uk) Ltd has invested 0.03% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Kayne Anderson Capital Advsrs LP owns 6.80M shares. Fifth Third Commercial Bank reported 203 shares. Cadence Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Co reported 1.26% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Aperio Group Ltd has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Alliancebernstein LP invested in 169,604 shares. 43,388 were reported by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. Fiera has 7,669 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Mcf Ltd Company, Kentucky-based fund reported 516 shares. Miles Capital invested in 21,905 shares. Korea Inv owns 15,700 shares.

Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc, which manages about $778.61 million and $632.72M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvr Partners Lp (NYSE:UAN) by 76,061 shares to 2.26M shares, valued at $9.24M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Plains Gp Hldgs LP by 792,976 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.06M shares, and has risen its stake in Noble Energy Inc (NYSE:NBL).

Analysts await Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $-0.21 earnings per share, up 12.50% or $0.03 from last year’s $-0.24 per share. After $-0.18 actual earnings per share reported by Targa Resources Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% negative EPS growth.