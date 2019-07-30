Sageworth Trust Co Has Lowered Position in Boeing Company Cmn (BA) by $352,470 as Share Value Declined; As Omnicell (OMCL) Stock Rose, Bank Of New York Mellon Boosted Position

Bank Of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Omnicell Inc (OMCL) by 11.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp bought 109,281 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.05 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $84.51 million, up from 936,074 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp who had been investing in Omnicell Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $73.44. About 10,021 shares traded. Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has risen 73.99% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 69.56% the S&P500.

Sageworth Trust Co decreased its stake in Boeing Company Cmn (BA) by 83.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sageworth Trust Co sold 930 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 179 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68,000, down from 1,109 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sageworth Trust Co who had been investing in Boeing Company Cmn for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $190.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $1.88 during the last trading session, reaching $338.33. About 411,680 shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 18/05/2018 – IAG CEO SAYS PLANS TO PLACE ORDER FOR 20-25 WIDEBODY AIRCRAFT AT END OF 2018 OR FIRST HALF OF 2019 TO REPLACE RESIDUAL 747S; 30/04/2018 – BOEING SAYS IT’S BEEN `DISAPPOINTED’ BY TRENT 1000 CHALLENGES; 18/04/2018 – KOREAN AIR PLANS TO CHECK FAN BLADES OF ITS ENTIRE BOEING 737 FLEET BY NOV – COMPANY OFFICIAL; 24/04/2018 – RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC – RYANAIR EXERCISES 25 BOEING-MAX-200 OPTIONS; 25/04/2018 – TRIUMPH GETS EXTENSION ON BOEING LONG-TERM SUPPLY AGREEMENT; 23/04/2018 – AstroNova Receives FAA Supplemental Type Certificate to Retrofit Boeing 737NG Aircraft With ToughWriter(R) 5 Flight Deck Data Printer; 05/03/2018 – BOEING EXEC SAYS DOES NOT SEE ANY CHANCE OF BRINGING BACK 767 PASSSENGER PLANE; 04/04/2018 – Boeing Expands Services Engagement in Latin America with GOL Airlines and Aeromexico; 18/04/2018 – WestJet to ‘accelerate’ fan blade inspections following fatal Southwest accident; 12/04/2018 – Boeing CEO Takes Playful Jab at Musk’s Rocket-Launched Tesla

Bank Of New York Mellon Corp, which manages about $357.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rudolph Technologies Inc (NYSE:RTEC) by 40,032 shares to 399,362 shares, valued at $9.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marten Transport Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN) by 168,080 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.37 million shares, and cut its stake in Therapeuticsmd Inc (NYSEMKT:TXMD).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 35.10 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

