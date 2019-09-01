Sage Therapeutics (SAGE) Shares Declined While Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab Cut Its Holding; Pettee Investors Lowered Its Huntington Ingalls Ind. (HII) Holding as Stock Price Rose

Pettee Investors Inc decreased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Ind. (HII) by 41.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pettee Investors Inc sold 1,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.31% . The institutional investor held 2,150 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $445,000, down from 3,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pettee Investors Inc who had been investing in Huntington Ingalls Ind. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $209. About 150,057 shares traded. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) has risen 0.14% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.14% the S&P500. Some Historical HII News: 16/05/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Industries Authenticates Keel of Submarine Montana (SSN 794); 14/05/2018 – N3B Joint Venture Completes Transition Period of the Los Alamos Legacy Cleanup Contract; 16/05/2018 – Huntington Ingalls at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 10/04/2018 – Huntington Ingalls Industries Completes Inactivation of First Nuclear-Powered Aircraft Carrier Enterprise (CVN 65); 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Exits Position in Huntington Ingalls; 30/04/2018 – VIDEO RELEASE–Aircraft Carrier John F. Kennedy Reaches 75 Percent Structural Completion; 29/03/2018 – HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES – UNIT GOT $94 MLN FIXED-PRICE CONTRACT FROM U.S. COAST GUARD TO BUY LONG-LEAD MATERIALS FOR 10TH NSC; 13/04/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES ANNOUNCES NEW VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF COUNSEL OF NEWPORT NEWS SHIPBUILDING DIVISION; 10/05/2018 – 3D Systems and Huntington Ingalls Industries Partner to Transform U.S. Navy Shipbuilding; 01/05/2018 – Huntington Ingalls Industries Declares Quarterly Dividend

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab decreased its stake in Sage Therapeutics Inc (SAGE) by 62.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab sold 85,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.85% . The institutional investor held 51,639 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.21M, down from 137,339 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab who had been investing in Sage Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $171.67. About 242,646 shares traded. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) has risen 6.31% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.31% the S&P500. Some Historical SAGE News: 01/05/2018 – Corrao Group Partners with Sage to Slash Late Payment Collection Time by up to Half; 14/03/2018 – Delos Capital Acquires Sage Metals Limited; 02/05/2018 – Sage Group 1H Pre-items, Pretax Pft GBP208M; 13/04/2018 – SAGE GROUP – ROLLING MID-TERM GUIDANCE REMAINS ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH WILL REACH 10% ON A SUSTAINABLE BASIS; 13/04/2018 – Britain’s FTSE under pressure as Sage sinks; 15/05/2018 – Five Leaders Across Sage Named CRN’s 2018 Women of the Channel; 11/05/2018 – 35 Sage Intacct Partners Named to 2018 Edition of Industry’s Ranking of Largest Accounting Firms; 09/04/2018 – JDR Consulting, LLC Adds Sage lntacct Cloud Financial Management Software to Its Portfolio; 03/05/2018 – SAGE THERAPEUTICS INC – EXPECTS THAT OPERATING EXPENSES WILL INCREASE YEAR OVER YEAR IN 2018; 02/05/2018 – Sage Group 1H EPS 12.48p

Investors sentiment increased to 1.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.88, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold SAGE shares while 47 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 53.89 million shares or 13.70% more from 47.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Piedmont Investment Advsr, a North Carolina-based fund reported 3,505 shares. 805,000 are owned by Eventide Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Atria Invests Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 2,039 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt invested 0.02% in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership holds 119,222 shares. Eagle Asset invested in 535,672 shares or 0.45% of the stock. Westpac Bk accumulated 67,954 shares. Regions Finance, Alabama-based fund reported 8 shares. Dafna Capital Management Limited Com stated it has 123,806 shares or 8.49% of all its holdings. Moreover, Farallon Management Ltd Company has 0.77% invested in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). Ftb Advsrs Inc holds 0% or 226 shares. Manchester Cap Management Limited Liability reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). Janney Management Ltd holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) for 3,712 shares. American Century Cos stated it has 569,930 shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 81,773 shares or 0% of the stock.

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab, which manages about $854.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amarin Corp Plc Spons Adr Repr 1 Share (NASDAQ:AMRN) by 270,800 shares to 370,800 shares, valued at $7.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Immunomedics Inc (NASDAQ:IMMU) by 136,037 shares in the quarter, for a total of 616,367 shares, and has risen its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRTX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.50, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold HII shares while 126 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 34.59 million shares or 5.59% less from 36.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. British Columbia Investment Corporation invested 0.01% in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII). Johnson Counsel Incorporated reported 1,498 shares stake. Paradigm Asset Mgmt Communication Lc accumulated 150 shares or 0% of the stock. Lincoln Corp invested in 0.01% or 1,207 shares. Reilly Financial Advisors Ltd Llc owns 0% invested in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) for 42 shares. Advisory Alpha Ltd Llc, a Michigan-based fund reported 36 shares. Blair William & Com Il owns 0% invested in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) for 2,462 shares. Compton Capital Mgmt Ri stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII). Smithfield Tru holds 0% or 97 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 43,707 shares. Guardian Life Insur Commerce Of America accumulated 0% or 125 shares. 2.73 million were reported by Fmr Ltd Liability Co. Carroll Fincl Associates stated it has 28 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ameritas Invest Prtnrs accumulated 4,171 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Horizon Invests Lc holds 1,025 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

