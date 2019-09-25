Sage Therapeutics (SAGE) Shareholder Senator Investment Group LP Cut Its Stake by $13.73 Million; As Globus Med (GMED) Share Value Rose, Nuance Investments Has Lifted by $41.71 Million Its Holding

Nuance Investments Llc increased its stake in Globus Med Inc (GMED) by 307.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuance Investments Llc bought 993,056 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.26% . The institutional investor held 1.32 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $55.67M, up from 323,001 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuance Investments Llc who had been investing in Globus Med Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.18B market cap company. The stock increased 1.99% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $52.24. About 309,590 shares traded. Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) has declined 9.28% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.28% the S&P500. Some Historical GMED News: 10/05/2018 – Globus Medical Announces Corporate Alliance Partnership with the Society of Lateral Access Surgery; 02/05/2018 – GLOBUS MEDICAL SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.52, EST. $1.50; 15/05/2018 – Globus Medical Announces Positive Clinical Results for Lateral Expandable Technology; 02/05/2018 – Globus Medical 1Q EPS 39c; 28/05/2018 – globus medical inc. | patriot colonial spacer, sustain spacer | K173722 | 05/23/2018 |; 21/05/2018 – Globus Medical Announces Appointment of Orthopedic Trauma Division’s Vice President of Sales; 06/03/2018 – Globus Medical Enters Trauma Market; 15/05/2018 – GLOBUS MEDICAL INC – SIGNIFICANT DIFFERENCES IN RATE OF IMPLANT SUBSIDENCE WERE OBSERVED IN BOTH GROUPS; 02/05/2018 – GLOBUS MEDICAL SEES FY SALES $695M, EST. $691.0M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Globus Medical Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GMED)

Senator Investment Group Lp decreased its stake in Sage Therapeutics Inc (SAGE) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Senator Investment Group Lp sold 75,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.85% . The hedge fund held 150,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.46M, down from 225,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Senator Investment Group Lp who had been investing in Sage Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $2.6 during the last trading session, reaching $152.77. About 392,024 shares traded or 6.78% up from the average. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) has risen 6.31% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.31% the S&P500. Some Historical SAGE News: 19/03/2018 – SAGE INTERNATIONAL GROUP LTD – CHUI BING SUN RESIGNED AS EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND CHAIRMAN; 16/05/2018 – SAGE INTERNATIONAL GROUP LTD 8082.HK – CHONG CHO LAM HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR; 02/05/2018 – Sage Group 1H Rev GBP899M; 13/04/2018 – Sage Group: H1 18 Organic Revenue Growth Below Management’s Expectations; 08/05/2018 – New Sage research reveals Canadian micro-businesses footing the tax bill of large companies; 18/04/2018 – Sage lntacct and GuideStar Improve Financial Health & Sustainability for Nonprofit Organizations with Innovative Dashboard; 16/03/2018 – Ed Charles, Infield Sage of the Miracle Mets, Is Dead at 84; 18/04/2018 – CEdMA Honors Sage as Leader in Educational Services With 2018 Impact Award; 28/03/2018 – Sage Therapeutics CEO: Have to weigh investor returns but will price postpartum drug ‘fairly’; 29/03/2018 – Billboard: Rachael Sage Unveils Howard Jones-Approved Cover of ‘No One Is to Blame’: Exclusive Premiere

More notable recent Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On SAGE Therapeutics Inc (SAGE) ? – Yahoo Finance” on April 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Intuit: Way Ahead Of The Competition – Seeking Alpha” published on September 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Gilead, AbbVie Are Innovative, but May Be Underappreciated – Yahoo Finance” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Sage Therapeutics’s (NASDAQ:SAGE) 287% Share Price Increase Well Justified? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Sage launches Zulpresso in U.S. – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Analysts await Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-3.37 EPS, down 28.14% or $0.74 from last year’s $-2.63 per share. After $-3.28 actual EPS reported by Sage Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.74% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.66, from 1.95 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 22 investors sold SAGE shares while 68 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 54.87 million shares or 1.82% more from 53.89 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 12 were reported by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Com. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 3,271 shares. Lazard Asset Llc has 0% invested in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). Strs Ohio owns 122,543 shares. Columbus Circle holds 0.49% or 100,220 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset holds 0.03% in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) or 191,457 shares. Old Dominion Capital Management has 0.92% invested in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) for 14,470 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). Metropolitan Life Ny reported 0.01% in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). Florida-based Raymond James And Assoc has invested 0.01% in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). Amalgamated Comml Bank, a New York-based fund reported 11,143 shares. Pennsylvania-based Federated Investors Pa has invested 0% in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). Hood River Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 363,432 shares or 3.12% of its portfolio. Prelude Capital Mngmt Llc owns 2,992 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. The Connecticut-based Sivik Glob Health Limited Liability has invested 0.77% in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.24, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 34 investors sold GMED shares while 69 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 63.86 million shares or 1.52% more from 62.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED). Zeke Limited Com reported 145,400 shares stake. Mckinley Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Delaware has 0.02% invested in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) for 8,658 shares. Alliancebernstein LP invested in 265,426 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 282 were reported by Benjamin F Edwards. Mariner Ltd Company reported 83,345 shares. Eagle Asset Mngmt Inc invested in 167,598 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Macquarie Gp Limited reported 4,600 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Management Ltd Company holds 0.09% in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) or 143,756 shares. Sei Investments has 0% invested in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) for 8,321 shares. Pnc Fincl reported 9,321 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Carroll Fincl stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED). Stifel Fincl Corp invested in 12,240 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 0.03% in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED). Cornerstone Advsr has invested 0% in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED).

More notable recent Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Globus Medical, Inc. (GMED) CEO Dave Demski on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Globus Medical Appoints Keith Pfeil as Senior Vice President and CFO – GlobeNewswire” published on June 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Globus Medical Inc (GMED) – Yahoo Finance” on April 25, 2019. More interesting news about Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Globus Medical Launches FORTIFY Variable Angle Expandable Corpectomy Spacer System – GlobeNewswire” published on April 15, 2019 as well as Orthospinenews.com‘s news article titled: “Globus Medical Launches AUTOBAHN® Intramedullary Nailing Platform at 2019 OTA Annual Meeting | – OrthoSpineNews” with publication date: September 25, 2019.