Sage Therapeutics (SAGE) Shareholder Sectoral Asset Management Has Lowered Position; As Sotherly Hotels (SOHO) Shares Rose, Granahan Investment Management Upped Its Position by $478,776

Granahan Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Sotherly Hotels (SOHO) by 48.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granahan Investment Management Inc bought 79,796 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.42% . The hedge fund held 245,101 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.67 million, up from 165,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Sotherly Hotels for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $99.23M market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $6.98. About 6,958 shares traded. Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) has risen 2.31% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.31% the S&P500. Some Historical SOHO News: 08/05/2018 – SOTHERLY HOTELS INC – SEES 2018 HOTEL EBITDA MARGIN BETWEEN 31.4 PCT AND 31.6 PCT; 08/03/2018 – Sotherly Hotels Inc. Announces Plans for Tampa Hotel; to Join Hilton’s Tapestry Collection; 02/04/2018 – Sotherly Hotels Inc. Relaunches Wilmington Hotel as Hotel Ballast; 08/05/2018 – SOTHERLY HOTELS INC QUARTERLY FFO PER SHARE AND UNIT $0.29; 05/03/2018 – SOTHERLY HOTELS BUYS HYATT CENTRIC ARLINGTON FOR $79.7M; 05/03/2018 – SOTHERLY HOTELS REPORTS PURCHASE OF HYATT CENTRIC ARLINGTON; 08/05/2018 – Sotherly Hotels 1Q Rev $41.7M; 01/05/2018 – Sotherly Hotels Raises Dividend to 12c Vs. 11.5c; 08/05/2018 – SOTHERLY HOTELS INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.02; 08/05/2018 – Sotherly Hotels Sees 2018 FFO $1.04/Shr-FFO $1.08/Shr

Sectoral Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Sage Therapeutics (SAGE) by 14.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sectoral Asset Management Inc sold 5,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.85% . The hedge fund held 31,600 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.03 million, down from 37,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Sage Therapeutics for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.20B market cap company. The stock increased 2.32% or $3.64 during the last trading session, reaching $160.28. About 122,447 shares traded. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) has risen 6.31% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.31% the S&P500. Some Historical SAGE News: 25/04/2018 – Vena Adds FP&A Integration to Sage Intacct’s Cloud Financial Management System; 22/03/2018 – Watercrest Senior Living Group Announces Sage Park Assisted Living and Memory Care Sales Office Opening; 01/05/2018 – Corrao Group Partners with Sage to Slash Late Payment Collection Time by up to Half; 13/04/2018 – British software firm Sage cuts FY revenue growth forecast; 13/04/2018 – SAGE GROUP – ROLLING MID-TERM GUIDANCE REMAINS ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH WILL REACH 10% ON A SUSTAINABLE BASIS; 27/04/2018 – SAGE GOLD INC – HAS BEEN LATE IN PREPARATION OF ANNUAL FILINGS DUE TO TRANSITION ISSUES FOLLOWING CHANGE OF CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER IN NOVEMBER 2017; 18/04/2018 – Intacct Corporat: Sage Intacct and GuideStar Improve Financial Health & Sustainability for Nonprofit Organizations with; 27/04/2018 – Sage Gold Delayed in Completion of Annual Filings; 02/05/2018 – Sage Group: 1H Recurring Revenue Slower Than Expected; 2H Outlook Stronger; 13/04/2018 – Sage Group: Growth Hit by Decline in Recurring Revenue Growth, Contract Licence Slippage

Granahan Investment Management Inc, which manages about $3.81 billion and $1.86 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rapid7 by 100,582 shares to 187,867 shares, valued at $9.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Genesee & Wyoming (NYSE:GWR) by 13,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,500 shares, and cut its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI).

Sectoral Asset Management Inc, which manages about $3.30B and $831.39M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 243,906 shares to 651,077 shares, valued at $5.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) by 57,670 shares in the quarter, for a total of 269,396 shares, and has risen its stake in Proteostasis Thera.

