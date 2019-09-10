Sage Therapeutics (SAGE) Shareholder Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab Has Decreased Its Position; Coho Partners LTD Has Upped Its Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Stake by $4.74 Million; Market Valuation Rose

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab decreased its stake in Sage Therapeutics Inc (SAGE) by 62.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab sold 85,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.85% . The institutional investor held 51,639 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.21M, down from 137,339 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab who had been investing in Sage Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.67% or $5.75 during the last trading session, reaching $150.72. About 601,304 shares traded or 66.89% up from the average. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) has risen 6.31% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.31% the S&P500. Some Historical SAGE News: 23/04/2018 – Sage files for an approval for its ‘breakthrough’ therapy for postpartum depression $SAGE; 08/05/2018 – Sage Outdoor Adventures Leases Fishing Rights on Piney Valley Ranch; 08/05/2018 – Sage Business Cloud Customers to Benefit from Faster lnvoicing with Extended Microsoft Integration; 16/05/2018 – SAGE INTERNATIONAL GROUP LTD 8082.HK – CHONG CHO LAM HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR; 14/05/2018 – Sage Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Sage Group: 1H Recurring Revenue Slower Than Expected; 2H Outlook Stronger; 04/04/2018 – Blue Sage Capital Announces Promotions; 21/03/2018 – Sage Foundation Donates Sage Business Cloud People Technology to Non-Profits; 03/05/2018 – Sage Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr $1.68; 29/03/2018 – Billboard: Rachael Sage Unveils Howard Jones-Approved Cover of ‘No One Is to Blame’: Exclusive Premiere

Coho Partners Ltd increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc. (UNH) by 2.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coho Partners Ltd bought 19,188 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 789,985 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $195.33 million, up from 770,797 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coho Partners Ltd who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $223.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $230.68. About 3.57M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 18/05/2018 – UnitedHealth Group Supporting People Affected by Mass Shooting at Santa Fe High School; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH 1Q ADJ EPS $3.04, EST. $2.89; BOOSTS YEAR FORECAST; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED MEDICAL CARE RATIO 81.4 PERCENT DECREASED 100 BASIS POINT YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Cash Flows From Operations $8.4B; 28/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of UnitedHealth, PVH and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings; 06/03/2018 – Forbes: UnitedHealth Will Pass Drug Maker Rebates To More Customers; 16/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Group Inc expected to post earnings of $2.90 a share – Earnings Preview; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – ANDREW WITTY, CURRENT COMPANY DIRECTOR, TO BECOME OPTUM CEO JULY 1, 2018; 30/05/2018 – UnitedHealth at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 11/04/2018 – Online therapy start-up Talkspace hires a chief medical officer from UnitedHealth

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab, which manages about $854.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abiomed Inc (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 27,183 shares to 92,493 shares, valued at $26.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) by 130,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 451,131 shares, and has risen its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRTX).

Analysts await Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-3.37 EPS, down 28.14% or $0.74 from last year’s $-2.63 per share. After $-3.28 actual EPS reported by Sage Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.74% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.88, from 1.07 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4.