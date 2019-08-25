Sage Therapeutics (SAGE) Shareholder Partner Investment Management LP Decreased Stake by $643,314 as Stock Declined; As Baidu (BIDU) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Newport Asia Increased Position

Partner Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Sage Therapeutics Inc (SAGE) by 65.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partner Investment Management Lp sold 4,046 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.85% . The institutional investor held 2,138 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $340,000, down from 6,184 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partner Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Sage Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $169.3. About 528,189 shares traded or 43.49% up from the average. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) has risen 6.31% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.31% the S&P500. Some Historical SAGE News: 02/05/2018 – Sage Group: Changes Made to Address 1H Sales Issues; Acceleration Expected in 2H; 13/04/2018 – British software firm Sage cuts FY revenue growth forecast; 27/03/2018 – FORTUNE MAGAZINE & GREAT PLACES TO WORK NAME SAGE’S SAN JOSE SA; 08/05/2018 – Sage Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference May 15; 27/04/2018 – SAGE GOLD INC – EXPECTS AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS, FOR YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017 WILL NOT BE RELEASED AS SCHEDULED ON APRIL 30, 2018; 13/04/2018 – Sage Group: Rolling Mid-Term Guidance Remains for 10% Organic Revenue Growth; 17/04/2018 – Sage Therapeutics to Present Brexanolone Postpartum Depression Data and SAGE-217 Major Depressive Disorder Data at Upcoming; 15/05/2018 – Five Leaders Across Sage Named CRN’s 2018 Women of the Channel; 06/03/2018 – Sen. Masto: Cortez Masto Calls on Secretary Zinke to Keep Sage-Grouse Protections in Place; 08/05/2018 – Sage Outdoor Adventures Leases Fishing Rights on Piney Valley Ranch

Newport Asia Llc increased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 242.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newport Asia Llc bought 318,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The institutional investor held 449,600 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $100.35M, up from 131,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newport Asia Llc who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.41% or $3.6 during the last trading session, reaching $101.85. About 6.13M shares traded or 53.18% up from the average. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 14/03/2018 – blacq: Baidu seeks new investors for finance unit in up to $2 billion deal: sources HONG KONG (Reuters) – Chinese; 16/03/2018 – Caixin: Quick Take: Baidu Invests in Smart-TV Maker; 29/03/2018 – Baidu’s iQiyi CEO Discusses Price Drop After IPO Debut (Video); 16/03/2018 – Baidu Announces Strategic Partnership With Skyworth for Smart Homes; 18/03/2018 – RPT-Baidu video streaming unit iQiyi launches $2.4 bln U.S. IPO; 22/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Baidu, Inc. $1.5b Across 2 Tranches; 02/04/2018 – MEDIA-Baidu, Chongqing Sokon sign cooperation deal; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES WERE RMB 20.9 BLN ($3.33 BLN), INCREASING 31% YEAR OVER YEAR; 16/03/2018 – BAIDU – ANNOUNCED STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH SKYWORTH TO DEVELOP FULLY-INTEGRATED IN-HOME ECOSYSTEM POWERED BY ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE; 23/05/2018 – Caixin: Baidu, NetEase Join Queue for Issuing CDRs

Investors sentiment increased to 1.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.88, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold SAGE shares while 47 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 53.89 million shares or 13.70% more from 47.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Illinois-based Rmb Mngmt Ltd Company has invested 0.03% in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 6,251 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Amundi Pioneer Asset Inc reported 136,459 shares. Pura Vida Investments Limited Liability Company owns 10,000 shares or 0.53% of their US portfolio. Profund Ltd Llc owns 0.11% invested in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) for 13,993 shares. Reliance Trust Of Delaware has 1,509 shares. Daiwa Secs Gru reported 4,291 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Hood River Mngmt Limited Liability invested in 2.8% or 350,368 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership invested in 22,845 shares. Polar Capital Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0.18% of its portfolio in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). Parametrica Management Limited invested 0.54% of its portfolio in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). Creative Planning stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). Aqr Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). Janney Cap Ltd Liability Com holds 3,712 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 119,222 are held by Dimensional Fund Advsr L P.

Partner Investment Management Lp, which manages about $86.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Icu Med Inc (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 3,202 shares to 5,499 shares, valued at $1.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Square Inc by 4,305 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,641 shares, and has risen its stake in Zimmer Biomet Hldgs Inc (ZMH).