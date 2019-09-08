Sage Therapeutics (SAGE) Shareholder Partner Investment Management LP Decreased Holding as Market Valuation Declined; As Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) Market Value Declined, Addenda Capital Lifted Its Holding by $764,784

Addenda Capital Inc increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) by 13.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Addenda Capital Inc bought 10,622 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 87,857 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.36M, up from 77,235 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Addenda Capital Inc who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $64.45. About 2.93M shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 14/05/2018 – Comgest Exits Criteo, Cuts Netease, Buys More Cognizant: 13F; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT SEES 2Q ADJ EPS AT LEAST $1.09, EST. $1.12; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Now Sees 2018 Adjusted EPS at Least $4.47; 15/05/2018 – CEO D’Souza Gifts 325 Of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS – COURT FURTHER GRANTED CO’S REQUEST TO ADDRESS ITD’S COLLECTION ACTIONS, SCHEDULED HEARING LATER IN APRIL; 02/05/2018 – Cognizant Acquires Hedera Consulting, A Belgian Advisory And Analytics Company; 14/03/2018 – Cognizant Launches $300 Million Accelerated Share Repurchase; 27/03/2018 – COGNIZANT – CO’S BUSINESS OPS, ASSOCIATES AND WORK WITH CLIENTS NOT IMPACTED BY ACTIONS RECENTLY ATTEMPTED BY INDIAN IT DEPARTMENT; 03/04/2018 – Indian court orders tax dept to lift freeze on Cognizant’s funds; 27/03/2018 – Cognizant Named Adobe’s 2017 Delivery Quality Partner of the Year

Partner Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Sage Therapeutics Inc (SAGE) by 65.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partner Investment Management Lp sold 4,046 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.85% . The institutional investor held 2,138 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $340,000, down from 6,184 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partner Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Sage Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.29% or $3.66 during the last trading session, reaching $156.47. About 489,986 shares traded or 37.74% up from the average. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) has risen 6.31% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.31% the S&P500. Some Historical SAGE News: 18/03/2018 – Sage Therapeutics Conference Call Set By Chardan for Mar. 26; 30/05/2018 – SAGE THERAPEUTICS REPORTS FDA NDA ACCEPTANCE FOR BREXANOLONE IV; 23/05/2018 – SAGE INTEGRATES PAYPAL TO HELP BUILDERS GET PAID FASTER; 14/05/2018 – Sage Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – Sage Group: Growth Warning Not Related to Market Competition –Update; 02/05/2018 – Sage Group 1H Pretax Pft GBP171M; 13/05/2018 – Sage Therapeutics Conference Call Set By Chardan for May. 21; 14/05/2018 – Sage Therapeutics Rises for 8 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 14/05/2018 – Watercrest Senior Living Group Announces Sage Park Assisted Living and Memory Care is on Schedule to Welcome Residents this Fall; 23/04/2018 – SAGE SUBMITS NDA TO U.S. FDA FOR INTRAVENOUS BREXANOLONE

More notable recent Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: PANW, MRVL, SAGE – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Cheery Results For Sage’s Depression Drug, UniQure Offering, Axsome Aces Study Of Headache Drug – Yahoo Finance” published on September 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Earnings Preview: Sage Therapeutics (SAGE) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Is iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund a Buy? – Nasdaq” published on March 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is SAGE Therapeutics Inc (SAGE) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Analysts await Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-3.37 earnings per share, down 28.14% or $0.74 from last year’s $-2.63 per share. After $-3.28 actual earnings per share reported by Sage Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.74% negative EPS growth.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $1.16 million activity.

