Sage Therapeutics (SAGE) Shareholder Jgp Global Gestao De Recursos Ltda Has Cut Its Holding by $358,131 as Share Price Declined; As Workday (WDAY) Valuation Declined, Advisors Asset Management Has Upped Its Position by $481,545

Jgp Global Gestao De Recursos Ltda decreased its stake in Sage Therapeutics Inc (SAGE) by 35.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jgp Global Gestao De Recursos Ltda sold 1,957 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.85% . The institutional investor held 3,530 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $646,000, down from 5,487 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jgp Global Gestao De Recursos Ltda who had been investing in Sage Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.54B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $165.33. About 205,111 shares traded. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) has risen 6.31% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.31% the S&P500. Some Historical SAGE News: 13/04/2018 – Sage Group: Rolling Mid-Term Guidance Remains for 10% Organic Revenue Growth; 14/05/2018 – Watercrest Senior Living Group Announces Sage Park Assisted Living and Memory Care is on Schedule to Welcome Residents this Fall; 11/05/2018 – 35 Sage lntacct Partners Named to 2018 Edition of lndustry’s Ranking of Largest Accounting Firms; 01/05/2018 – Corrao Group Partners with Sage to Slash Late Payment Collection Time by up to Half; 04/04/2018 – Sage Therapeutics Announces Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4); 03/05/2018 – SAGE THERAPEUTICS INC – EXPECTS THAT OPERATING EXPENSES WILL INCREASE YEAR OVER YEAR IN 2018; 29/05/2018 – Brookfield Public Securities Group Achieves 40 Percent Improvement in Operational Efficiencies with Sage Intacct; 05/03/2018 Moody’s Downgrades The Sage College, Ny To Caa1; Outlook Negative; 27/03/2018 – FORTUNE MAGAZINE & GREAT PLACES TO WORK NAME SAGE’S SAN JOSE SA; 27/03/2018 – FORTUNE Magazine and Great Places to Work Name Sage’s San Jose Sage Intacct Office One of the Bay Area’s Best Workplaces

Advisors Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Workday Inc (WDAY) by 45.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Asset Management Inc bought 2,349 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.60% . The institutional investor held 7,559 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.55 million, up from 5,210 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Workday Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $2.23 during the last trading session, reaching $174.97. About 2.13M shares traded or 18.29% up from the average. Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) has risen 61.40% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.40% the S&P500.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $197,523 activity.

Advisors Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.50B and $5.54 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ellsworth Grwth And Income L (ECF) by 34,075 shares to 839,895 shares, valued at $8.62M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 2,564 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,053 shares, and cut its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.58, from 1.89 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 42 investors sold WDAY shares while 133 reduced holdings.

Jgp Global Gestao De Recursos Ltda, which manages about $254.22M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 1,800 shares to 2,226 shares, valued at $1.17M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vale Sa (NYSE:VALE) by 36,347 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.39 million shares, and has risen its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRTX).

Analysts await Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-3.37 EPS, down 28.14% or $0.74 from last year’s $-2.63 per share. After $-3.28 actual EPS reported by Sage Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.74% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.66, from 1.95 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 22 investors sold SAGE shares while 68 reduced holdings.