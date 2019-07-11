Sage Therapeutics (SAGE) Shareholder Jennison Associates Boosted Holding by $366.59 Million; Lkq (LKQ) Position Boosted by New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc

New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc increased its stake in Lkq Corp (LKQ) by 7.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc bought 174,085 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.23% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.59 million shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $73.42 million, up from 2.41M at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc who had been investing in Lkq Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $26.22. About 440,975 shares traded. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 11.50% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.93% the S&P500. Some Historical LKQ News: 24/04/2018 – LKQ Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Lkq’s Euro Notes Ba2, Downgrades Cfr To Ba2 And Other Senior Unsecured To Ba3; Outlook Stable; 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH FOR PARTS & SERVICES 4.0% TO 5.5%; 23/04/2018 – LKQ Corp expected to post earnings of 59 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 22/05/2018 – LKQ at Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – LKQ Sees FY Adj EPS $2.20-Adj EPS $2.30; 12/03/2018 LKQ at Field Trip Hosted By Northcoast Research Today; 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO LKQ STOCKHOLDERS $2.20 TO $2.30; 26/04/2018 – LKQ 1Q EPS 49c; 29/05/2018 – MFS Mid Cap Value Fund Adds Hilton, Exits LKQ

Jennison Associates Llc increased its stake in Sage Therapeutics Inc (SAGE) by 4611.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jennison Associates Llc bought 2.31 million shares as the company’s stock rose 5.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.36 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $374.66M, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jennison Associates Llc who had been investing in Sage Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.71B market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $189.79. About 132,768 shares traded. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) has declined 2.09% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.52% the S&P500. Some Historical SAGE News: 16/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Century Sage Scientific Holdings Ltd; 30/05/2018 – SAGE THERAPEUTICS REPORTS FDA ACCEPTANCE OF NDA FILING & GRANT; 20/04/2018 – Sage Therapeutics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 23/04/2018 – Sage Therapeutics Submits New Drug Application to U.S. FDA for Intravenous Brexanolone in the Treatment of Postpartum; 23/04/2018 – Sage files for an approval for its ‘breakthrough’ therapy for postpartum depression $SAGE; 22/03/2018 – Watercrest Senior Living Group Announces Sage Park Assisted Living and Memory Care Sales Office Opening; 13/04/2018 – SAGE GROUP PLC – H1 ORGANIC RECURRING REVENUE GROWTH OF 6.4% (H1 17: 11.1%); 13/04/2018 – Sage Group: Growth Hit by Decline in Recurring Revenue Growth, Contract Licence Slippage; 09/04/2018 – JDR Consulting, LLC Adds Sage Intacct Cloud Financial Management Software to Its Portfolio; 29/05/2018 – Brookfield Public Securities Group Achieves 40 Percent Improvement in Operational Efficiencies with Sage lntacct

Investors sentiment increased to 1.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.88, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold SAGE shares while 47 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 53.89 million shares or 13.70% more from 47.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Mngmt Grp Inc Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.08% invested in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). 1,600 are owned by Qs Invsts Ltd Liability Company. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Hldgs invested in 0.17% or 126,813 shares. Sectoral Asset holds 31,600 shares or 0.6% of its portfolio. Rock Springs Capital Management LP holds 0.57% of its portfolio in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) for 92,500 shares. 370,072 are held by Waddell & Reed Financial. 327,064 are owned by Goldman Sachs Gp. L S Advisors stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). Cornerstone reported 308 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 0.03% or 952,068 shares. Jane Street Gru Limited Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). 3,712 are held by Janney Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation. Mackenzie Corp accumulated 0% or 6,497 shares. Utah Retirement holds 9,227 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Lp has 447,072 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio.

Since January 23, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $4.45 million activity. $3.44 million worth of stock was sold by Kanes Stephen on Friday, February 8.

Jennison Associates Llc, which manages about $100.63B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fortive Corp by 139,974 shares to 516,378 shares, valued at $43.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) by 24,789 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 996,286 shares, and cut its stake in Block H & R Inc (NYSE:HRB).

Since January 14, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $260,456 activity.

New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc, which manages about $2.44 billion and $855.80M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Worldpay Inc by 12,431 shares to 221,496 shares, valued at $25.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Macquarie Infrastructure Cor (NYSE:MIC) by 487,128 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 379,984 shares, and cut its stake in Dxc Technology Co.