Sage Therapeutics (SAGE) Shareholder Franklin Resources Raised Stake by $987,231; Third Point Boosted Stake in Danaher (DHR) by $79.20 Million

Third Point Llc increased its stake in Danaher Corporation (DHR) by 19.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Third Point Llc bought 600,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.80% . The hedge fund held 3.71M shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $489.79M, up from 3.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Third Point Llc who had been investing in Danaher Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $139.57. About 280,537 shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 38.00% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.00% the S&P500. Some Historical DHR News: 25/04/2018 – DANAHER APPROACHED GE ABOUT DEAL FOR GE’S LIFE-SCIENCES UNIT – WSJ, CITING; 22/05/2018 – Fluke RSE300 and RSE600 Fixed-Mount Infrared Cameras easily integrate infrared data, images, and videos to produce more comprehensive research analysis; 07/03/2018 – Danaher Had Forecast 1Q Adjusted EPS 90c-93c; 09/03/2018 – DANAHER TO BUY INTEGRATED DNA TECHNOLOGIES; 13/03/2018 – Tektronix Speeds Debug for 400G PAM4 Designs; 07/03/2018 – DANAHER NOW SEES 1Q ADJ. EPS ABOVE VIEWS; 19/04/2018 – DANAHER CORP DHR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.40 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/04/2018 – Orthodontic Supplies Market to Hit 8.9% CAGR to 2023, Led by Align Technology, Inc. (US), 3M Company (US), and Danaher Corporation (US); 09/03/2018 – PE Hub: Danaher claims victory for Summit’s Integrated DNA in $2 bln deal; 19/04/2018 – Danaher 1Q Adj EPS 99c

Franklin Resources Inc increased its stake in Sage Therapeutics Inc (SAGE) by 0.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Resources Inc bought 6,209 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.85% . The institutional investor held 1.05 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $166.88 million, up from 1.04 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Resources Inc who had been investing in Sage Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $166.04. About 139,847 shares traded. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) has risen 6.31% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.31% the S&P500. Some Historical SAGE News: 30/05/2018 – Sage Therapeutics Announces FDA Acceptance of NDA Filing and Grant of Priority Review for Brexanolone IV in the Treatment of; 20/04/2018 – Sage Therapeutics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 02/05/2018 – Sage Group 1H EPS 12.48p; 13/04/2018 – Sage Group Lowers FY 2018 Growth Expectations After Slow 1H; 16/03/2018 – Ed Charles, Infield Sage of the Miracle Mets, Is Dead at 84; 13/04/2018 – SAGE GROUP – ROLLING MID-TERM GUIDANCE REMAINS ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH WILL REACH 10% ON A SUSTAINABLE BASIS; 07/03/2018 – Investing in Innovation: Analytic Partners Hires Terri Sage as CTO; 08/05/2018 – Sage Outdoor Adventures Leases Fishing Rights on Piney Valley Ranch; 14/05/2018 – Sage Gold Reports Latest Mill Run; 30/04/2018 – LEBARA SAYS NEW CFO OLIVIER SAGE WILL JOIN FROM MID MAY

Third Point Llc, which manages about $17.97B and $8.99B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dowdupont Inc by 910,200 shares to 8.75M shares, valued at $466.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 700,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.05M shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.

More important recent Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Danaher readies IPO for dental products business – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019, also Fool.com published article titled: “Danaher Remains on Track in 2019 – The Motley Fool”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) As Strong As Its Balance Sheet Indicates? – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Concerned With Danaher Corporation’s (NYSE:DHR) -5.5% Earnings Drop? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

