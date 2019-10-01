Sage Therapeutics (SAGE) Shareholder Artal Group Sa Lifted Holding; Honeywell Int’l (HON) Stake Has Upped by Fishman Jay A Ltd

Fishman Jay A Ltd increased its stake in Honeywell Int’l Inc (HON) by 1.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fishman Jay A Ltd bought 755 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 45,140 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.88B, up from 44,385 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd who had been investing in Honeywell Int’l Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.01% or $5.09 during the last trading session, reaching $164.11. About 2.52M shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 25/04/2018 – Honeywell Inaugurates Its First Asian Industrial Cyber Security Center In Singapore; 18/05/2018 – Honeywell Announces Alessandro Gili as CFO for Transportation Systems Spin; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl 1Q EPS $1.89; 08/03/2018 – Comair Selects Honeywell International Inc. Cockpit Technologies For South Africa’s First Boeing 737 MAX Fleet; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL 1Q ADJ EPS $1.95, EST. $1.90; 08/04/2018 – Aramco takes step to integrating petrochems into United States’ biggest refinery; 11/04/2018 – GKN PLC – SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO PROVIDE CUSTOMERS WITH COMPONENT MAINTENANCE, REPAIR AND OVERHAUL SERVICES FOR AVIONICS AND MECHANICAL COMPONENTS; 16/05/2018 – Honeywell Hosts Safety And Productivity Solutions Investor Showcase; Highlights Innovative Technologies That Are Driving Organic Growth; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA LTD HONE.NS – RECOMMENDED DIVIDEND OF 32 RUPEES PER SHARE; 16/05/2018 – Honeywell Hosts Safety And Productivity Solutions Investor Showcase; Highlights Innovative Technologies That Are Driving Organi

Artal Group Sa increased its stake in Sage Therapeutics Inc (SAGE) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artal Group Sa bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.85% . The institutional investor held 150,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.46M, up from 125,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artal Group Sa who had been investing in Sage Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.83% or $3.97 during the last trading session, reaching $136.32. About 327,576 shares traded. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) has risen 6.31% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.31% the S&P500. Some Historical SAGE News: 23/04/2018 – Sage Therapeutics Submits New Drug Application to U.S. FDA for Intravenous Brexanolone in the Treatment of Postpartum; 01/05/2018 – Corrao Group Partners with Sage to Slash Late Payment Collection Time by up to Half; 09/04/2018 – JDR Consulting, LLC Adds Sage Intacct Cloud Financial Management Software to Its Portfolio; 13/04/2018 – SAGE GROUP PLC – H1 18 ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH RESULTS WERE BELOW MANAGEMENT’S EXPECTATIONS; 13/04/2018 – SAGE GROUP PLC – FY18 GUIDANCE REVISED FROM AROUND 8% ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH TO AROUND 7% ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH; 02/05/2018 – Sage Group 1H Pretax Profit Falls on Sales Issues; 30/05/2018 – FDA moves Sage’s postpartum depression drug brexanolone into regulators’ busy priority lane $SAGE; 03/05/2018 – SAGE THERAPEUTICS INC – EXPECTS THAT OPERATING EXPENSES WILL INCREASE YEAR OVER YEAR IN 2018; 09/05/2018 – Sage Intacct Named 2018 Top Rated Enterprise Resource Planning Solution by TrustRadius; 30/05/2018 – SAGE THERAPEUTICS INC – PRIORITY REVIEW STATUS EXPECTED TO ACCELERATE REVIEW PERIOD; PDUFA DATE SET FOR DECEMBER 19, 2018 FOR BREXANOLONE IV

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 42 investors sold HON shares while 503 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 512.29 million shares or 0.70% more from 508.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Washington Tru Savings Bank, Washington-based fund reported 5,257 shares. Pinnacle Associates has invested 0.54% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Dupont Corporation owns 70,349 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Sfmg Lc has 0.04% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 1,626 shares. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc has 2,925 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Assoc reported 2.55M shares stake. First Natl Bank has invested 0.47% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Burney has invested 0.1% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). 7,081 are owned by Carlson Cap Mgmt. Moreover, Fishman Jay A Ltd Mi has 0% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). First Manhattan has 1.62% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Woodmont Investment Counsel Ltd Liability stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Moreover, Cetera Advisors Limited Com has 0.13% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Great West Life Assurance Company Can has 0.23% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). First Comml Bank & Tru Of Newtown invested in 30,187 shares or 1.45% of the stock.

Fishman Jay A Ltd, which manages about $498.38M and $534.52 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Mid (VO) by 650 shares to 12,958 shares, valued at $2.17B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 3,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,267 shares, and cut its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Artal Group Sa, which manages about $2.47 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (Call) (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 320,000 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $16.42M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Agenus Inc (NASDAQ:AGEN) by 250,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.50M shares, and cut its stake in Crispr Therapeutics Ag.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.66, from 1.95 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 22 investors sold SAGE shares while 68 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 54.87 million shares or 1.82% more from 53.89 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cambridge Investment holds 0% or 2,035 shares. Jefferies Gp Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.01% invested in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) for 9,929 shares. Creative Planning accumulated 2,563 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Qs Investors Ltd Company has 0% invested in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) for 1,600 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc Inc has 340,006 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies holds 3,028 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Stifel Finance reported 19,260 shares. Jpmorgan Chase invested in 914,201 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Columbus Circle Investors accumulated 100,220 shares. Swiss State Bank owns 94,800 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Citadel Lc holds 5,923 shares. Guardian has invested 0.3% of its portfolio in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). Profund Advsr Ltd Com has invested 0.11% in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma has 0% invested in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) for 50 shares. Natl Bank Of New York Mellon owns 1.19M shares.