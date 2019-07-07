Sage Therapeutics (SAGE) Market Valuation Rose While Eagle Asset Management Has Decreased Its Stake by $17.76 Million; Weber Alan W Holding in Lifetime Brands (LCUT) Increased as Share Value Declined

Weber Alan W increased its stake in Lifetime Brands (LCUT) by 44.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weber Alan W bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.50% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 65,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $614.25 million, up from 45,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weber Alan W who had been investing in Lifetime Brands for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $204.20M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.40% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $9.76. About 16,212 shares traded. Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) has declined 10.84% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.27% the S&P500. Some Historical LCUT News: 08/05/2018 – LIFETIME BRANDS – FOR YEAR ENDING DEC 31, CO SEES NET SALES $760 MLN TO $772 MLN; 08/05/2018 – LIFETIME BRANDS – FOR YEAR ENDING DEC 31, CO SEES ADJ DILUTED INCOME PER COMMON SHARE $0.81 TO $0.96 PER SHARE; 09/03/2018 TAYLOR PARENT, LLC REPORTS 27.2 PCT STAKE IN LIFETIME BRANDS INC AS OF MARCH 2 – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – LIFETIME BRANDS – FOR YEAR ENDING DEC 31, CO SEES DILUTED INCOME PER COMMON SHARE $0.45 TO $0.61 PER SHARE; 15/03/2018 – Lifetime Brands 4Q Adj EPS 47c; 08/05/2018 – Lifetime Brands 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 50c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Lifetime Brands Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LCUT); 08/05/2018 – Lifetime Brands 1Q Loss/Shr 70c; 15/03/2018 – Lifetime Brands 4Q EPS 8c; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Seven Classes of WFCM 2016-C33

Eagle Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Sage Therapeutics Inc (SAGE) by 17.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Asset Management Inc sold 111,670 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 535,672 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $85.20 million, down from 647,342 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Sage Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.88% or $3.39 during the last trading session, reaching $177.08. About 217,904 shares traded. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) has declined 2.09% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.52% the S&P500. Some Historical SAGE News: 23/05/2018 – Sage integrates PayPal to Help Business Builders Get Paid Faster; 06/03/2018 – Sen. Masto: Cortez Masto Calls on Secretary Zinke to Keep Sage-Grouse Protections in Place; 09/04/2018 – JDR Consulting, LLC Adds Sage lntacct Cloud Financial Management Software to Its Portfolio; 01/05/2018 – Corrao Group Partners with Sage to Slash Late Payment Collection Time by up to Half; 02/05/2018 – Sage Group: 1H Recurring Revenue Slower Than Expected; 2H Outlook Stronger; 02/05/2018 – Sage Group 1H Oper Pft GBP186M; 13/04/2018 – SAGE GROUP PLC – FY18 GUIDANCE REVISED FROM AROUND 8% ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH TO AROUND 7% ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH; 07/03/2018 – Investing in Innovation: Analytic Partners Hires Terri Sage as CTO; 30/05/2018 – SAGE THERAPEUTICS REPORTS FDA ACCEPTANCE OF NDA FILING & GRANT; 08/05/2018 – New Sage research reveals Canadian micro-businesses footing the tax bill of large companies

Analysts await Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $-3.32 earnings per share, down 822.22% or $2.96 from last year’s $-0.36 per share. After $-3.37 actual earnings per share reported by Sage Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.48% EPS growth.

Since January 23, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $4.45 million activity. Kanes Stephen also sold $3.44 million worth of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) shares.

Eagle Asset Management Inc, which manages about $25.60B and $18.76 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Quidel Corp (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 8,939 shares to 639,841 shares, valued at $41.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 106,754 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.81 million shares, and has risen its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.88, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold SAGE shares while 47 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 53.89 million shares or 13.70% more from 47.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Metropolitan Life Ins Com reported 0% stake. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.01% in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). Oakbrook Limited Liability Co owns 1,300 shares. Dafna Lc invested 8.49% of its portfolio in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). Hood River Capital Mngmt Limited Co has invested 2.8% of its portfolio in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). Columbus Circle Invsts owns 0.35% invested in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) for 86,003 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 5,680 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Ghost Tree Ltd Com invested 3.23% of its portfolio in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). Synovus Finance Corporation has 0% invested in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). Victory Capital Management holds 434,221 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Qs Investors Ltd Liability Company reported 1,600 shares stake. Citigroup invested in 39,307 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Goldman Sachs Gp has 0.02% invested in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) for 327,064 shares. Connecticut-based Aqr Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 1 investors sold LCUT shares while 19 reduced holdings. 4 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 9.19 million shares or 3.04% less from 9.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag holds 0% or 25,062 shares in its portfolio. New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% of its portfolio in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT). Ameritas Inv Prtnrs Inc has invested 0% in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT). Morgan Stanley accumulated 9,508 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP stated it has 1.29M shares or 0% of all its holdings. Teton Advisors stated it has 190,175 shares. 2,532 are held by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage. Bridgeway Cap Management stated it has 0.02% in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT). Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt owns 30,133 shares. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 16,885 shares or 0% of the stock. Vanguard Group has 0% invested in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT). Polar Asset stated it has 241,100 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. 849,915 are owned by Blackrock Inc. The Maryland-based Brown Advisory has invested 0% in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT). Kennedy Cap Management holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) for 1.13M shares.

Weber Alan W, which manages about $233.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Catasys Inc by 25,000 shares to 1,365 shares, valued at $16.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since March 18, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $3.15 million activity.

