Sage Therapeutics (SAGE) Market Valuation Rose While Dafna Capital Management Upped Stake; Goodwin Daniel L Position in Apple (AAPL) Lifted by $1.89 Million as Shares Rose

Dafna Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Sage Therapeutics Inc (SAGE) by 18.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dafna Capital Management Llc bought 19,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.98% with the market. The hedge fund held 123,806 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.69 million, up from 104,306 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dafna Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sage Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $189.96. About 472,627 shares traded or 15.06% up from the average. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) has declined 2.09% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.52% the S&P500. Some Historical SAGE News: 18/04/2018 – Sage lntacct and GuideStar Improve Financial Health & Sustainability for Nonprofit Organizations with Innovative Dashboard; 12/03/2018 – Goodway Group Select Sage lntacct to Manage its Digital Evolution Realizing 227% Growth; 30/03/2018 – Watercrest Senior Living Group Welcomes Jennifer Lopez as Community Relations Director of Sage Park Assisted Living and Memory; 21/03/2018 – Sage Foundation Donates Sage Business Cloud People Technology to Non-Profits; 18/04/2018 – CEdMA Honors Sage as Leader in Educational Services With 2018 Impact Award; 23/04/2018 – Sage Therapeutics Submits New Drug Application to U.S. FDA for Intravenous Brexanolone in the Treatment of Postpartum; 27/03/2018 – FORTUNE Magazine and Great Places to Work Name Sage’s San Jose Sage lntacct Office One of the Bay Area’s Best Workplaces; 27/04/2018 – Sage Gold – Commences Extraction – 175E Stope; 10/04/2018 – SAGE CANCELS FROM JPMORGAN MEETING IN NAPA DUE TO LOGISTICS; 17/04/2018 – Sage Therapeutics to Present Brexanolone Postpartum Depression Data and SAGE-217 Major Depressive Disorder Data at Upcoming Spring Medical Meetings

Goodwin Daniel L increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 487.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodwin Daniel L bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,050 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.29 million, up from 2,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodwin Daniel L who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $928.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $203.3. About 17.60 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 28/05/2018 – Display Makers Dip on Report Apple OLED Shift in 2019 (Correct); 15/03/2018 – EU mergers and takeovers (March 15); 28/03/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O : GOLDMAN SACHS REDUCES IPHONE SALES ESTIMATE FOR JUNE QTR BY 3.2 MLN UNITS TO 40.3 MLN UNITS; 15/05/2018 – GREENLIGHT CAPITAL INC – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 14/05/2018 – Hon Hai’s Profit Misses After Apple Barely Grew iPhone Sales; 20/04/2018 – GRAPHIC-Take Five: World markets themes for the week ahead; 07/03/2018 – Macworld: iPad 2018 rumors: New iPad Pro design with Face ID to launch at WWDC in June; 17/05/2018 – APPLE SUES QUALCOMM OVER PATENT ROYALTIES IN ANTITRUST CASE; 13/04/2018 – According to information viewed by Bloomberg News, Aramco earned $33.8 billion in the second quarter of 2017, topping Apple’s income in the same period; 09/04/2018 – APPLE INC – ALSO INTRODUCED A NEW RED IPHONE X LEATHER FOLIO, WHICH WILL BE AVAILABLE BEGINNING APRIL 10

Since January 23, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $4.45 million activity. 7,500 shares were sold by FRATES JAMES M, worth $1.01 million on Wednesday, January 23.

More notable recent Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Sage Therapeutics, Inc. Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on May 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Biotechs on watch after Pfizer-Array blockbuster – Seeking Alpha” published on June 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “U.S. tariffs on China-made consumer tech goods seen cutting sales, delaying upgrades – Nasdaq” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Sage Announces the Winners of its Inaugural Circle of Excellence Accounting Awards – Nasdaq” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Sage Therapeutics (SAGE) Approaches 2 Possible Catalysts – Stifel – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Dafna Capital Management Llc, which manages about $196.24M and $231.80 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cymabay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY) by 53,700 shares to 278,811 shares, valued at $3.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Biotelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) by 8,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,800 shares, and cut its stake in Kura Oncology Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.88, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold SAGE shares while 47 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 53.89 million shares or 13.70% more from 47.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cutter Brokerage holds 6,214 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Principal Fin Gp stated it has 12,882 shares. Daiwa Gru accumulated 4,291 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Northern has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). Artisan Prtn Lp has invested 0.18% in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). Baker Avenue Asset LP reported 3,000 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd holds 4,311 shares. Manchester Management Limited Com invested in 0.01% or 362 shares. Janney Capital Management Ltd Llc owns 3,712 shares. 18,572 are owned by Macquarie Grp. Cwm Limited Com invested in 0% or 9 shares. 1,600 are owned by Dubuque Commercial Bank And Tru Co. 281,913 were reported by State Common Retirement Fund. Picton Mahoney Asset Mgmt owns 17,105 shares. Kistler holds 100 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Telos Mngmt Incorporated reported 56,561 shares. Beaumont Fincl Prtn Limited has 2.16% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 106,159 shares. Stratos Wealth Prtn Limited invested 1.96% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Strategy Asset Managers Limited Liability Corp holds 0.23% or 5,459 shares. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno accumulated 181,000 shares. 14,777 are owned by Rafferty Asset Management Ltd Liability Company. Nadler Financial Grp Inc reported 46,745 shares stake. Penbrook Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 4,844 shares. Deroy Devereaux Private Counsel invested in 157,610 shares. Ar Asset Mngmt accumulated 78,805 shares or 5.6% of the stock. Bsw Wealth Prtnrs holds 0.76% or 10,087 shares in its portfolio. 41,910 were accumulated by Madison Investment Inc. Sheets Smith Wealth stated it has 1.29% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Bellecapital Limited stated it has 3.61% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Goodwin Daniel L invested in 1.05% or 12,050 shares.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 07/02/2019: CRNT, CYBE, JKS, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on July 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 06/27/2019: MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG, SBGI, FB, ACN – Nasdaq” published on June 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Can Apple (AAPL) Keep the Earnings Surprise Streak Alive? – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Apple Third-Quarter Earnings: Mark Your Calendar – Nasdaq” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Apple (AAPL) Q3 2019 Earnings Preview: iPhone & China Sales – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $255,087 activity.