Sage Therapeutics (SAGE) Holder Parametric Portfolio Associates Raised Holding; Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) Shareholder Clearbridge Investments Cut Position as Valuation Declined

Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc increased its stake in Sage Therapeutics Inc (SAGE) by 31.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc bought 11,323 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.85% . The institutional investor held 47,662 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.73 million, up from 36,339 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc who had been investing in Sage Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.54B market cap company. The stock increased 3.48% or $5.56 during the last trading session, reaching $165.35. About 249,337 shares traded. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) has risen 6.31% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.31% the S&P500. Some Historical SAGE News: 23/04/2018 – DJ SAGE Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SAGE); 08/05/2018 – New Sage research reveals Canadian micro-businesses footing the tax bill of large companies; 02/05/2018 – Sage Group 1H Oper Pft GBP186M; 23/04/2018 – Sage files for an approval for its ‘breakthrough’ therapy for postpartum depression $SAGE; 28/05/2018 – Sage Gold Closes Initial Tranche of Private Placement; 18/04/2018 – Sage Intacct and GuideStar Improve Financial Health & Sustainability for Nonprofit Organizations with Innovative Dashboard; 25/04/2018 – Vena Adds FP&A Integration to Sage Intacct’s Cloud Financial Management System; 18/03/2018 – Sage Therapeutics Conference Call Set By Chardan for Mar. 26; 03/05/2018 – SAGE THERAPEUTICS INC QUARTERLY LOSS PER SHARE $1.68; 29/05/2018 – Brookfield Public Securities Group Achieves 40 Percent Improvement in Operational Efficiencies with Sage Intacct

Clearbridge Investments Llc decreased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker Inc (SWK) by 1.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clearbridge Investments Llc sold 6,383 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.53% . The institutional investor held 467,709 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $67.64M, down from 474,092 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clearbridge Investments Llc who had been investing in Stanley Black & Decker Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $2.62 during the last trading session, reaching $143.63. About 850,217 shares traded. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) has risen 1.76% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.76% the S&P500. Some Historical SWK News: 19/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Declares Dividend of 63c; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK & DECKER INC SWK.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $7.40 TO $7.60; 22/05/2018 – LRS Client Stanley Black & Decker To Present Session during ASUG Sapphire 2018; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Income Down, Lowers 2018 EPS Outlook; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK & DECKER INC SWK.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.42 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/04/2018 – FITCH AFFS STANLEY BLACK & DECKER’S IDR AT ‘A-‘; OUTLOOK STABLE; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK & DECKER REAFFIRMS ADJ EPS FORECAST; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK 1Q ADJ EPS $1.39, EST. $1.35; 15/05/2018 – Stanley Black at Electrical Products Group Conference May 21; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker 1Q EPS $1.11

Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc, which manages about $121.11 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 65,805 shares to 1.29 million shares, valued at $212.57M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sally Beauty Holdings Inc (NYSE:SBH) by 46,682 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 808,915 shares, and cut its stake in A.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.66, from 1.95 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 22 investors sold SAGE shares while 68 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 54.87 million shares or 1.82% more from 53.89 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Suntrust Banks Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). Vanguard Gru Incorporated reported 4.61M shares. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc accumulated 3,733 shares. Aqr Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability accumulated 2,749 shares. Wellington Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.09% invested in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). Ghost Tree Limited Liability has 30,000 shares. Proshare Advsr Llc holds 16,170 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Hood River Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 3.12% or 363,432 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Mackenzie Fincl has 0% invested in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) for 8,494 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Lc invested in 0.1% or 3,028 shares. Mariner Ltd invested in 0% or 2,077 shares. Cutter & Brokerage invested 0.36% of its portfolio in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). Moreover, Northern has 0.01% invested in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) for 274,620 shares. Artal has invested 1.11% in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). Etrade Management Llc has 2,628 shares.

Analysts await Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.03 EPS, down 2.40% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.08 per share. SWK’s profit will be $308.04 million for 17.69 P/E if the $2.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.66 actual EPS reported by Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.68% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 37 investors sold SWK shares while 190 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 170 raised stakes. 125.44 million shares or 2.14% less from 128.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Atria Investments Lc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) for 19,497 shares. Haverford, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 2,245 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund reported 3,166 shares stake. Covington Mgmt invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Blue Chip invested 0.02% in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp reported 173,079 shares. Rowland And Investment Counsel Adv has invested 0% of its portfolio in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Carroll Financial Assoc invested in 104 shares or 0% of the stock. New York-based Wellington Shields Cap Limited Co has invested 0.24% in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). 69,838 were reported by Voya Investment Mgmt Limited Com. Stifel Fincl Corp owns 0.19% invested in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) for 506,550 shares. Cetera Advisors Lc accumulated 0.02% or 2,618 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt accumulated 679,205 shares. State Street holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) for 7.17M shares. Palisade Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 4,462 shares stake.

Clearbridge Investments Llc, which manages about $115.39B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Varian Med Sys Inc (NYSE:VAR) by 29,555 shares to 444,500 shares, valued at $60.51M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marten Trans Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN) by 91,762 shares in the quarter, for a total of 775,081 shares, and has risen its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies Co.