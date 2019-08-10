Sage Therapeutics (SAGE) Holder Ghost Tree Capital Lifted Position by $7.16 Million as Valuation Declined; Decatur Capital Management Maintains Holding in Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Decatur Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS) by 25.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Decatur Capital Management Inc bought 18,183 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 90,039 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.00 million, up from 71,856 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $138.52. About 8.50M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 11/05/2018 – ‘Solo’ lands in ‘Star Wars’ galaxy and cast puts drama behind; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – PARKS AND RESORTS REVENUES FOR QUARTER INCREASED 13% TO $4.9 BLN; 12/04/2018 – Takeover Panel: Disney Offer Must Be GBP10.75 in Cash for Each Share in Sky; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY ANNUAL MEETING BEGINS IN HOUSTON; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY 2Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 07/05/2018 – The Hill: Sources tell Reuters Comcast seeks to block Disney-Fox deal with all-cash bid; 30/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox: Bd Recommends Stockholders Vote in Favor of the Proposal to Adopt the Disney Merger Agreement; 16/04/2018 – ROKU INC – ESPN+ IS ACCESSIBLE TO ANYONE WITH A CURRENT-GENERATION ROKU DEVICE; 03/05/2018 – Star Wars’ Chewbacca Challenges Fans to ‘Roar For Change’; 29/05/2018 – Forbes: Disney Made The Right Call For Investors In Canceling ‘Roseanne’

Ghost Tree Capital Llc increased its stake in Sage Therapeutics Inc (SAGE) by 150% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ghost Tree Capital Llc bought 45,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.85% . The hedge fund held 75,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.93M, up from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ghost Tree Capital Llc who had been investing in Sage Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.85% or $3.19 during the last trading session, reaching $169.29. About 230,568 shares traded. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) has risen 6.31% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.31% the S&P500. Some Historical SAGE News: 30/05/2018 – Sage Therapeutics Announces FDA Acceptance Of NDA Filing And Grant Of Priority Review For Brexanolone IV In The Treatment Of Postpartum Depression; 14/03/2018 – Status Not Quo Adds Sage Intacct Cloud Financial Management Software to Its Portfolio; 16/05/2018 – Sage Therapeutics at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 30/05/2018 – SAGE THERAPEUTICS REPORTS FDA NDA ACCEPTANCE FOR BREXANOLONE IV; 15/05/2018 – Five Leaders Across Sage Named CRN’s 2018 Women of the Channel; 27/04/2018 – Sage Gold – Commences Extraction – 175E Stope; 13/04/2018 – Sage Group: Growth Warning Not Related to Market Competition –Update; 25/04/2018 – Vena Adds FP&A Integration to Sage lntacct’s Cloud Financial Management System; 30/05/2018 – SAGE THERAPEUTICS INC – PRIORITY REVIEW STATUS EXPECTED TO ACCELERATE REVIEW PERIOD; PDUFA DATE SET FOR DECEMBER 19, 2018 FOR BREXANOLONE IV; 23/04/2018 – DJ SAGE Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SAGE)

Ghost Tree Capital Llc, which manages about $369.10M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Catalyst Biosciences Inc by 100,000 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $811,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 250,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 150,000 shares, and cut its stake in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.88, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold SAGE shares while 47 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 53.89 million shares or 13.70% more from 47.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cutter And Brokerage has invested 0.28% of its portfolio in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Company, a Illinois-based fund reported 32,011 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 0.01% or 48,684 shares. Fincl Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation holds 0.07% or 1.46M shares in its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Company holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) for 7,479 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 0% or 3,106 shares. Tekla Management Limited Liability Co owns 79,856 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 62,525 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Tiverton Asset Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.05% in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt holds 212,885 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Highlander Capital Mgmt Limited Co reported 300 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Tradewinds Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested in 137 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 384,925 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. World Asset Mngmt Incorporated owns 1,624 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Pictet Asset Ltd holds 0.16% or 444,572 shares.

Decatur Capital Management Inc, which manages about $528.00M and $517.44 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Total System Services Inc. (NYSE:TSS) by 39,748 shares to 81,918 shares, valued at $7.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ball Corp. (NYSE:BLL) by 97,719 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 139,681 shares, and cut its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).