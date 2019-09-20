Sage Therapeutics (SAGE) Holder Franklin Resources Lowered Its Holding by $357,216 as Stock Declined; Us Bancorp (USB) Stake Has Boosted by Professional Advisory Services Inc

Professional Advisory Services Inc increased its stake in Us Bancorp (USB) by 16.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Professional Advisory Services Inc bought 54,619 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The institutional investor held 379,403 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.88 million, up from 324,784 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Us Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $87.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $55.92. About 3.29M shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has risen 7.87% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 24/04/2018 – Elavon Gives Customers and Partners Enhanced Protection from Data Breaches with PCI Point-to-Point Encryption (P2PE) Validation; 18/04/2018 – US BANCORP: 1Q 2018 LINE SCHEDULES – PDF VERSION; 19/03/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Announces Quarterly Dividends; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Margin 3.13%; 18/04/2018 – Fitch: U.S. Bancorp’s 1Q18 Bottom Line Results Aided by Tax Reform; 19/03/2018 – U.S. BANCORP – BOARD DECLARED REGULAR QTRLY DIVIDEND OF $0.30 PER COMMON SHARE, PAYABLE APRIL 16; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Provision for Credit Losses $341M; 04/05/2018 – U.S. Bank Announces Retirements of Bill Parker and Jennie Carlson; 21/03/2018 – U.S. Bank Raises Prime Lending Rate to 4.75 Percent from 4.50 Percent Effective March 22, 2018; 18/04/2018 – U.S. Bancorp’s 1st-qtr profit rises 13.7 pct

Franklin Resources Inc decreased its stake in Sage Therapeutics Inc (SAGE) by 0.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Resources Inc sold 1,952 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.85% . The institutional investor held 1.05M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $191.72M, down from 1.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Resources Inc who had been investing in Sage Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $163.27. About 93,806 shares traded. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) has risen 6.31% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.31% the S&P500. Some Historical SAGE News: 18/03/2018 – Sage Therapeutics Conference Call Set By Chardan for Mar. 26; 03/05/2018 – SAGE THERAPEUTICS INC QUARTERLY LOSS PER SHARE $1.68; 14/05/2018 – Sage Therapeutics Rises for 8 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 15/05/2018 – Five Leaders Across Sage Named CRN’s 2018 Women of the Channel; 23/05/2018 – SAGE INTEGRATES PAYPAL TO HELP BUILDERS GET PAID FASTER; 16/03/2018 – Ed Charles, Infield Sage of the Miracle Mets, Is Dead at 84; 04/04/2018 – Sage Therapeutics Announces Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4); 23/04/2018 – Sage Therapeutics Submits New Drug Application To U.S. FDA For Intravenous Brexanolone In The Treatment Of Postpartum Depression; 11/05/2018 – Sage Gold Provides Bi-Weekly MCTO Status Report; 29/05/2018 – Brookfield Public Securities Group Achieves 40 Percent Improvement in Operational Efficiencies with Sage Intacct

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.66, from 1.95 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 22 investors sold SAGE shares while 68 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 54.87 million shares or 1.82% more from 53.89 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parametric Portfolio Associate Ltd Liability Com holds 0.01% in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) or 47,662 shares. Raymond James Financial Serv Advsr reported 4,191 shares or 0% of all its holdings. American Intl Grp Incorporated invested in 0% or 1,233 shares. Blair William And Comm Il stated it has 0% in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). Cambridge Investment Research Advsr Inc stated it has 2,035 shares. Proshare Advsrs Limited Co stated it has 0.02% in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). Jennison Associates Limited Co reported 0.54% in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). Aperio Grp Lc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). Walleye Trading Limited Liability owns 0% invested in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) for 2,616 shares. Motco owns 102 shares. The Connecticut-based Columbus Circle has invested 0.49% in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). Bailard Inc reported 0.02% stake. 3,733 are held by Piedmont Inv. Daiwa Securities Group Inc has invested 0.01% in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). M&T Bank & Trust has 3,379 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-3.37 EPS, down 28.14% or $0.74 from last year’s $-2.63 per share. After $-3.28 actual EPS reported by Sage Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.74% negative EPS growth.

Franklin Resources Inc, which manages about $188.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Macys Inc (NYSE:M) by 24,890 shares to 120,193 shares, valued at $2.58M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 73,697 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.38 million shares, and has risen its stake in Aptiv Plc.

