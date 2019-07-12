Sage Therapeutics Inc. (SAGE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM)

Since Sage Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) and Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sage Therapeutics Inc. 157 106.95 N/A -9.74 0.00 Verastem Inc. 3 4.33 N/A -1.16 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Sage Therapeutics Inc. and Verastem Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Sage Therapeutics Inc. and Verastem Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sage Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -43.5% -40.6% Verastem Inc. 0.00% -80% -40.8%

Risk and Volatility

Sage Therapeutics Inc. is 185.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 2.85. From a competition point of view, Verastem Inc. has a 2.83 beta which is 183.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Sage Therapeutics Inc. is 20.1 while its Current Ratio is 20.1. Meanwhile, Verastem Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.6 while its Quick Ratio is 7.6. Sage Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Verastem Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Sage Therapeutics Inc. and Verastem Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sage Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 9 3.00 Verastem Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

The consensus target price of Sage Therapeutics Inc. is $212.67, with potential upside of 12.09%. Competitively Verastem Inc. has a consensus target price of $8.75, with potential upside of 477.56%. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Verastem Inc. seems more appealing than Sage Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 98.75% of Sage Therapeutics Inc. shares and 59.9% of Verastem Inc. shares. About 1.3% of Sage Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Verastem Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sage Therapeutics Inc. -1.94% -0.36% 5.98% 27.58% -2.09% 74.39% Verastem Inc. -22.61% -35.02% -50.32% -72.05% -70.1% -54.17%

For the past year Sage Therapeutics Inc. has 74.39% stronger performance while Verastem Inc. has -54.17% weaker performance.

Summary

Sage Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Verastem Inc.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate includes SAGE-547, a proprietary intravenous formulation of allopregnanolone that is in Phase III clinical development as an adjunctive therapy for the treatment of super-refractory status epilepticus (SRSE), as well as for the treatment of post-partum depression (PPD). The companyÂ’s product pipeline includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of PPD, major depressive disorders, essential tremor, and ParkinsonÂ’s diseases; and SAGE-689 a novel positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of status epilepticus. In addition, its product pipeline that are in preclinical stage comprises SAGE-105, a novel neuroactive steroid for the treatment of orphon epilepsies; SAGE-324, a novel neuroactive steroid for the treatment of GABA hypofunction; and SAGE-718, a novel oxysterol-based positive allosteric modulator of NMDA receptors for the treatment of cerebrosterol deficit disorders, anti-NMDA receptor encephalitis, and NMDA hypofunction. The company was formerly known as Sterogen Biopharma, Inc. and changed its name to Sage Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2011. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Verastem, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its programs target the focal adhesion kinase (FAK) and the phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K)/mTOR signaling pathways. Its lead FAK inhibitor is defactinib (VS-6063), an orally available candidate for combination therapy with immuno-oncology agents and other anti-cancer compounds. The companyÂ’s defactinib is in Phase 1b study for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, mesothelioma, and pancreatic cancer. It also engages in developing duvelisib, an investigational oral therapy that targets the PI3K signaling pathway, as well as attacks malignant B-cells and T-cells and disrupt the tumor microenvironment to help thwart their growth and proliferation for patients with lymphatic cancers through the dual inhibition of PI3K delta and gamma. The companyÂ’s duvelisib is in Phase 3 randomized and two-arm trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia or small lymphocytic lymphoma, as well as completed the Phase 2 study for the treatment of patients with refractory indolent non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The company has license agreement with Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; The Scripps Research Institute; and Pfizer, Inc. Verastem, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts.