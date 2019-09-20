Sage Therapeutics Inc. (SAGE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS)

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Sage Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) and Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sage Therapeutics Inc. 168 5245.86 N/A -9.74 0.00 Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 8 207.13 N/A -1.92 0.00

In table 1 we can see Sage Therapeutics Inc. and Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sage Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -43.5% -40.6% Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -74.3% -57.5%

Liquidity

20.1 and 20.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Sage Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.2 and 5.2 respectively. Sage Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Sage Therapeutics Inc. and Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sage Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 6 3.00 Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 30.40% for Sage Therapeutics Inc. with average price target of $213.33.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Sage Therapeutics Inc. and Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 98.75% and 67.4% respectively. Insiders owned 1.2% of Sage Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, 2.6% are Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sage Therapeutics Inc. -8.19% -12.82% -3.85% 20.87% 6.31% 67.39% Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.19% -13.43% 4.32% 31.92% -23.2% 34.29%

For the past year Sage Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Sage Therapeutics Inc. beats Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate includes SAGE-547, a proprietary intravenous formulation of allopregnanolone that is in Phase III clinical development as an adjunctive therapy for the treatment of super-refractory status epilepticus (SRSE), as well as for the treatment of post-partum depression (PPD). The companyÂ’s product pipeline includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of PPD, major depressive disorders, essential tremor, and ParkinsonÂ’s diseases; and SAGE-689 a novel positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of status epilepticus. In addition, its product pipeline that are in preclinical stage comprises SAGE-105, a novel neuroactive steroid for the treatment of orphon epilepsies; SAGE-324, a novel neuroactive steroid for the treatment of GABA hypofunction; and SAGE-718, a novel oxysterol-based positive allosteric modulator of NMDA receptors for the treatment of cerebrosterol deficit disorders, anti-NMDA receptor encephalitis, and NMDA hypofunction. The company was formerly known as Sterogen Biopharma, Inc. and changed its name to Sage Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2011. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for cancer and immune-mediated diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. Its lead drug candidates are SY-1425, a selective RARa agonist in a Phase 2 clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and SY-1365, a selective CDK7 inhibitor with potential in a range of solid tumors and blood cancers. The company was formerly known as LS22, Inc. and changed its name to Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2012. Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.