Sage Therapeutics Inc. (SAGE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Spark Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE)

We are contrasting Sage Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) and Spark Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sage Therapeutics Inc. 165 95.43 N/A -9.74 0.00 Spark Therapeutics Inc. 97 68.16 N/A -2.36 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Sage Therapeutics Inc. and Spark Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sage Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -43.5% -40.6% Spark Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -16.7% -11%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 2.51 shows that Sage Therapeutics Inc. is 151.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Spark Therapeutics Inc. has a 2.03 beta and it is 103.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Sage Therapeutics Inc. are 20.1 and 20.1. Competitively, Spark Therapeutics Inc. has 5.9 and 5.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Sage Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Spark Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Sage Therapeutics Inc. and Spark Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sage Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 9 3.00 Spark Therapeutics Inc. 0 10 1 2.09

Sage Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 25.62% and an $212.67 consensus target price. Meanwhile, Spark Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $95.79, while its potential downside is -5.00%. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Sage Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Spark Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 98.75% of Sage Therapeutics Inc. shares and 88.2% of Spark Therapeutics Inc. shares. 1.2% are Sage Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 7.2% of Spark Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sage Therapeutics Inc. -8.19% -12.82% -3.85% 20.87% 6.31% 67.39% Spark Therapeutics Inc. 3.31% -2.42% -5.69% 117.62% 36.68% 155.54%

For the past year Sage Therapeutics Inc. was less bullish than Spark Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Sage Therapeutics Inc. beats Spark Therapeutics Inc.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate includes SAGE-547, a proprietary intravenous formulation of allopregnanolone that is in Phase III clinical development as an adjunctive therapy for the treatment of super-refractory status epilepticus (SRSE), as well as for the treatment of post-partum depression (PPD). The companyÂ’s product pipeline includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of PPD, major depressive disorders, essential tremor, and ParkinsonÂ’s diseases; and SAGE-689 a novel positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of status epilepticus. In addition, its product pipeline that are in preclinical stage comprises SAGE-105, a novel neuroactive steroid for the treatment of orphon epilepsies; SAGE-324, a novel neuroactive steroid for the treatment of GABA hypofunction; and SAGE-718, a novel oxysterol-based positive allosteric modulator of NMDA receptors for the treatment of cerebrosterol deficit disorders, anti-NMDA receptor encephalitis, and NMDA hypofunction. The company was formerly known as Sterogen Biopharma, Inc. and changed its name to Sage Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2011. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Spark Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on the development of gene therapy products for patients suffering from debilitating genetic diseases. Its products include voretigene neparvovec, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of genetic blinding conditions called inherited retinal diseases caused by non sex-linked, autosomal recessive, or biallelic mutations in the RPE65 gene; and SPK-CHM that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia. The company's products also comprise SPK-7001 that is in Phase 1/2 trial for choroideremia; SPK-9001, which is in Phase 1/2 trial for hemophilia B; and SPK-8011 that is in Phase 1/2 trial hemophilia A. In addition, its product candidates and development programs include SPK-FVIII program to treat hemophilia A; SPK-TPP1 program for the treatment of a form of Batten disease and Huntington's disease; RhoNova for the treatment of rhodopsin-linked autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and SPK-LHON for treating Leber hereditary optic neuropathy, as well as preclinical programs in development for the treatment of rare genetic blinding conditions, hematologic disorders, and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company has collaboration agreement with Pfizer, Inc. for the development and commercialization of SPK-FIX product candidates in its gene therapy program for the treatment of hemophilia B. Spark Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.