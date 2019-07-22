Sage Therapeutics Inc. (SAGE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC)

Since Sage Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) and Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sage Therapeutics Inc. 161 104.02 N/A -9.74 0.00 Otonomy Inc. 2 121.10 N/A -1.66 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Sage Therapeutics Inc. and Otonomy Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sage Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -43.5% -40.6% Otonomy Inc. 0.00% -60.1% -48.1%

Risk and Volatility

Sage Therapeutics Inc. has a beta of 2.85 and its 185.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Otonomy Inc. has beta of 2.42 which is 142.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Sage Therapeutics Inc. and Otonomy Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sage Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 9 3.00 Otonomy Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Sage Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 15.24% at a $212.67 average target price. Competitively the average target price of Otonomy Inc. is $5, which is potential 99.20% upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Otonomy Inc. seems more appealing than Sage Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 98.75% of Sage Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 65.9% of Otonomy Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 1.3% of Sage Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.28% of Otonomy Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sage Therapeutics Inc. -1.94% -0.36% 5.98% 27.58% -2.09% 74.39% Otonomy Inc. -6.17% 3.58% 40.29% 16.53% -36.48% 56.22%

For the past year Sage Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Otonomy Inc.

Summary

Sage Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Otonomy Inc.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate includes SAGE-547, a proprietary intravenous formulation of allopregnanolone that is in Phase III clinical development as an adjunctive therapy for the treatment of super-refractory status epilepticus (SRSE), as well as for the treatment of post-partum depression (PPD). The companyÂ’s product pipeline includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of PPD, major depressive disorders, essential tremor, and ParkinsonÂ’s diseases; and SAGE-689 a novel positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of status epilepticus. In addition, its product pipeline that are in preclinical stage comprises SAGE-105, a novel neuroactive steroid for the treatment of orphon epilepsies; SAGE-324, a novel neuroactive steroid for the treatment of GABA hypofunction; and SAGE-718, a novel oxysterol-based positive allosteric modulator of NMDA receptors for the treatment of cerebrosterol deficit disorders, anti-NMDA receptor encephalitis, and NMDA hypofunction. The company was formerly known as Sterogen Biopharma, Inc. and changed its name to Sage Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2011. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Otonomy, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for diseases and disorders of the ear in the United States. It offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. OTIPRIO has also completed a Phase III clinical trial for treating swimmerÂ’s ear and a Phase II clinical trial for treating acute otitis media with tubes. The company also develops OTO-104, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨reÂ’s disease and other inner ear conditions; and OTO-311, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical safety trial for the treatment of tinnitus. Otonomy, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.