Sage Therapeutics Inc. (SAGE)’s Financial Results Comparing With KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV)

As Biotechnology businesses, Sage Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sage Therapeutics Inc. 162 93.85 N/A -9.74 0.00 KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 22 18.24 N/A -0.98 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Sage Therapeutics Inc. and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sage Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -43.5% -40.6% KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -19.6% -13.7%

Risk & Volatility

Sage Therapeutics Inc. has a 2.85 beta, while its volatility is 185.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s beta is 2.25 which is 125.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

20.1 and 20.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Sage Therapeutics Inc. Its rival KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 6.6 and 6.6 respectively. Sage Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sage Therapeutics Inc. and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sage Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 9 3.00 KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Sage Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 27.74% at a $212.67 consensus price target. Meanwhile, KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target is $35, while its potential upside is 106.86%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Sage Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Sage Therapeutics Inc. and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 98.75% and 81% respectively. Insiders owned 1.3% of Sage Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 2.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sage Therapeutics Inc. -1.94% -0.36% 5.98% 27.58% -2.09% 74.39% KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.54% -2.81% 25.94% 28.75% 172.21% 22.68%

For the past year Sage Therapeutics Inc. was more bullish than KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate includes SAGE-547, a proprietary intravenous formulation of allopregnanolone that is in Phase III clinical development as an adjunctive therapy for the treatment of super-refractory status epilepticus (SRSE), as well as for the treatment of post-partum depression (PPD). The companyÂ’s product pipeline includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of PPD, major depressive disorders, essential tremor, and ParkinsonÂ’s diseases; and SAGE-689 a novel positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of status epilepticus. In addition, its product pipeline that are in preclinical stage comprises SAGE-105, a novel neuroactive steroid for the treatment of orphon epilepsies; SAGE-324, a novel neuroactive steroid for the treatment of GABA hypofunction; and SAGE-718, a novel oxysterol-based positive allosteric modulator of NMDA receptors for the treatment of cerebrosterol deficit disorders, anti-NMDA receptor encephalitis, and NMDA hypofunction. The company was formerly known as Sterogen Biopharma, Inc. and changed its name to Sage Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2011. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The companyÂ’s product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors. Its products under development include KVD818, an orally delivered molecule that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of HAE; KVD001, an intravitreally administered plasma kallikrein inhibitor that has completed a Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of DME; and KVD900, a potent inhibitor of plasma kallikrein that is in preclinical safety studies for use against human proteases related to plasma kallikrein. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.