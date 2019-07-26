Sage Therapeutics Inc. (SAGE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HEB)

Since Sage Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HEB) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sage Therapeutics Inc. 162 90.97 N/A -9.74 0.00 Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. 7 19.67 N/A -0.23 0.00

Table 1 highlights Sage Therapeutics Inc. and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Sage Therapeutics Inc. and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sage Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -43.5% -40.6% Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. 0.00% -127% -64.4%

Risk & Volatility

Sage Therapeutics Inc. is 185.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2.85 beta. Competitively, Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.’s 47.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.53 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Sage Therapeutics Inc. are 20.1 and 20.1. Competitively, Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. has 0.7 and 0.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Sage Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Sage Therapeutics Inc. and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sage Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 9 3.00 Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Sage Therapeutics Inc. is $212.67, with potential upside of 31.78%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 98.75% of Sage Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 5.7% of Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.3% of Sage Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.9% of Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sage Therapeutics Inc. -1.94% -0.36% 5.98% 27.58% -2.09% 74.39% Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. -3.95% 0.79% -37.62% -31.94% -48.93% -15.36%

For the past year Sage Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Sage Therapeutics Inc. beats Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate includes SAGE-547, a proprietary intravenous formulation of allopregnanolone that is in Phase III clinical development as an adjunctive therapy for the treatment of super-refractory status epilepticus (SRSE), as well as for the treatment of post-partum depression (PPD). The companyÂ’s product pipeline includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of PPD, major depressive disorders, essential tremor, and ParkinsonÂ’s diseases; and SAGE-689 a novel positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of status epilepticus. In addition, its product pipeline that are in preclinical stage comprises SAGE-105, a novel neuroactive steroid for the treatment of orphon epilepsies; SAGE-324, a novel neuroactive steroid for the treatment of GABA hypofunction; and SAGE-718, a novel oxysterol-based positive allosteric modulator of NMDA receptors for the treatment of cerebrosterol deficit disorders, anti-NMDA receptor encephalitis, and NMDA hypofunction. The company was formerly known as Sterogen Biopharma, Inc. and changed its name to Sage Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2011. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Hemispherx Biopharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the clinical development of drug therapies based on natural immune system enhancing technologies for the treatment of viral and immune based chronic disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s approved products include Alferon N Injection, an injectable formulation of natural alpha interferon to treat a category of sexually transmitted disease infection; and Ampligen, a product approved for sale in Argentina for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS). It is also developing Ampligen for the treatment of CFS, Hepatitis B, HIV, renal cell carcinoma, and malignant melanoma; Alferon N Injection for the treatment of various categories of genital warts; and Alferon LDO, a low-dose oral liquid formulation of natural alpha interferon for the treatment of pandemic influenza, seasonal influenza, and other viruses. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.