Sage Therapeutics Inc. (SAGE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX)

We will be comparing the differences between Sage Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) and Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sage Therapeutics Inc. 168 4939.00 N/A -9.74 0.00 Genprex Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.97 0.00

Demonstrates Sage Therapeutics Inc. and Genprex Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Sage Therapeutics Inc. and Genprex Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sage Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -43.5% -40.6% Genprex Inc. 0.00% -141.2% -136%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Sage Therapeutics Inc. is 20.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 20.1. The Current Ratio of rival Genprex Inc. is 30.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 30.5. Genprex Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Sage Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 98.75% of Sage Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 13.1% of Genprex Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 1.2% of Sage Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, Genprex Inc. has 51.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sage Therapeutics Inc. -8.19% -12.82% -3.85% 20.87% 6.31% 67.39% Genprex Inc. -9.79% -15.91% -43.3% -32.5% -67.57% -9.79%

For the past year Sage Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Genprex Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Sage Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Genprex Inc.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate includes SAGE-547, a proprietary intravenous formulation of allopregnanolone that is in Phase III clinical development as an adjunctive therapy for the treatment of super-refractory status epilepticus (SRSE), as well as for the treatment of post-partum depression (PPD). The companyÂ’s product pipeline includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of PPD, major depressive disorders, essential tremor, and ParkinsonÂ’s diseases; and SAGE-689 a novel positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of status epilepticus. In addition, its product pipeline that are in preclinical stage comprises SAGE-105, a novel neuroactive steroid for the treatment of orphon epilepsies; SAGE-324, a novel neuroactive steroid for the treatment of GABA hypofunction; and SAGE-718, a novel oxysterol-based positive allosteric modulator of NMDA receptors for the treatment of cerebrosterol deficit disorders, anti-NMDA receptor encephalitis, and NMDA hypofunction. The company was formerly known as Sterogen Biopharma, Inc. and changed its name to Sage Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2011. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Genprex, Inc., a clinical stage gene therapy company, develops drugs to treat cancer. Its lead product candidate is Oncoprex, an active anti-cancer agent that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). It also conducts preclinical research for developing Oncoprex to be administered with immunotherapies in NSCLC; and research into other tumor suppressor genes associated with chromosome. Genprex, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Austin, Texas.