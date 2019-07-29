Sage Therapeutics Inc. (SAGE)’s Financial Results Comparing With G1 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX)

Sage Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) and G1 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sage Therapeutics Inc. 163 91.34 N/A -9.74 0.00 G1 Therapeutics Inc. 21 0.00 N/A -2.57 0.00

Table 1 highlights Sage Therapeutics Inc. and G1 Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sage Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -43.5% -40.6% G1 Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -28.3% -27.2%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Sage Therapeutics Inc. is 20.1 while its Current Ratio is 20.1. Meanwhile, G1 Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 30.2 while its Quick Ratio is 30.2. G1 Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Sage Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Sage Therapeutics Inc. and G1 Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sage Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 9 3.00 G1 Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$212.67 is Sage Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 31.25%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 98.75% of Sage Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 86.5% of G1 Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 1.3% of Sage Therapeutics Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.5% of G1 Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sage Therapeutics Inc. -1.94% -0.36% 5.98% 27.58% -2.09% 74.39% G1 Therapeutics Inc. 13.68% 35.75% 12.76% -47.95% -49.4% 24.13%

For the past year Sage Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than G1 Therapeutics Inc.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate includes SAGE-547, a proprietary intravenous formulation of allopregnanolone that is in Phase III clinical development as an adjunctive therapy for the treatment of super-refractory status epilepticus (SRSE), as well as for the treatment of post-partum depression (PPD). The companyÂ’s product pipeline includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of PPD, major depressive disorders, essential tremor, and ParkinsonÂ’s diseases; and SAGE-689 a novel positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of status epilepticus. In addition, its product pipeline that are in preclinical stage comprises SAGE-105, a novel neuroactive steroid for the treatment of orphon epilepsies; SAGE-324, a novel neuroactive steroid for the treatment of GABA hypofunction; and SAGE-718, a novel oxysterol-based positive allosteric modulator of NMDA receptors for the treatment of cerebrosterol deficit disorders, anti-NMDA receptor encephalitis, and NMDA hypofunction. The company was formerly known as Sterogen Biopharma, Inc. and changed its name to Sage Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2011. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for patients with small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial for patients with triple-negative breast cancer; G1T38, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of breast cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in preclinical development stage. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.