Sage Therapeutics Inc. (SAGE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP)

As Biotechnology companies, Sage Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) and Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sage Therapeutics Inc. 163 91.99 N/A -9.74 0.00 Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 3 12.83 N/A -1.65 0.00

In table 1 we can see Sage Therapeutics Inc. and Cocrystal Pharma Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sage Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -43.5% -40.6% Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

A 2.85 beta means Sage Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility is 185.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Cocrystal Pharma Inc.’s 14.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.14 beta.

Liquidity

Sage Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 20.1 and 20.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Cocrystal Pharma Inc. are 5.6 and 5.6 respectively. Sage Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Cocrystal Pharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sage Therapeutics Inc. and Cocrystal Pharma Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sage Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 9 3.00 Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Sage Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target is $212.67, while its potential upside is 30.31%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Sage Therapeutics Inc. and Cocrystal Pharma Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 98.75% and 10.5%. 1.3% are Sage Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Cocrystal Pharma Inc. has 64.15% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sage Therapeutics Inc. -1.94% -0.36% 5.98% 27.58% -2.09% 74.39% Cocrystal Pharma Inc. -1.11% -6.71% -6.71% 35.1% 30.12% -31.32%

For the past year Sage Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Cocrystal Pharma Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Sage Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate includes SAGE-547, a proprietary intravenous formulation of allopregnanolone that is in Phase III clinical development as an adjunctive therapy for the treatment of super-refractory status epilepticus (SRSE), as well as for the treatment of post-partum depression (PPD). The companyÂ’s product pipeline includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of PPD, major depressive disorders, essential tremor, and ParkinsonÂ’s diseases; and SAGE-689 a novel positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of status epilepticus. In addition, its product pipeline that are in preclinical stage comprises SAGE-105, a novel neuroactive steroid for the treatment of orphon epilepsies; SAGE-324, a novel neuroactive steroid for the treatment of GABA hypofunction; and SAGE-718, a novel oxysterol-based positive allosteric modulator of NMDA receptors for the treatment of cerebrosterol deficit disorders, anti-NMDA receptor encephalitis, and NMDA hypofunction. The company was formerly known as Sterogen Biopharma, Inc. and changed its name to Sage Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2011. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc., a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antiviral therapeutics for human diseases. The company focuses on developing inhibitors that target viral replication enzymes and viral replication protein. It is developing antiviral therapeutics for human diseases, including hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, and norovirus. The company also develops targeted in-house chemical libraries consisting of nucleosides, non-nucleoside inhibitors, metal-binding inhibitors, and fragments. It has research collaboration agreement with HitGen, Ltd. and InterX, Inc. to develop small molecule drug candidates against several undisclosed targets. Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Tucker, Georgia.