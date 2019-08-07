Sage Therapeutics Inc. (SAGE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR)

Sage Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) and Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sage Therapeutics Inc. 165 95.23 N/A -9.74 0.00 Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.81 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Sage Therapeutics Inc. and Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Sage Therapeutics Inc. and Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sage Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -43.5% -40.6% Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -52.4% -46.2%

Volatility and Risk

Sage Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 151.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.51 beta. In other hand, Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. has beta of 0.47 which is 53.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Sage Therapeutics Inc. is 20.1 while its Current Ratio is 20.1. Meanwhile, Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1 while its Quick Ratio is 1. Sage Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Sage Therapeutics Inc. and Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sage Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 9 3.00 Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Sage Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $212.67, and a 25.88% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Sage Therapeutics Inc. and Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 98.75% and 1.6% respectively. 1.2% are Sage Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 42.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sage Therapeutics Inc. -8.19% -12.82% -3.85% 20.87% 6.31% 67.39% Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 21.62% 35% 35% 36.36% -49.06% 29.81%

For the past year Sage Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Sage Therapeutics Inc. beats Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate includes SAGE-547, a proprietary intravenous formulation of allopregnanolone that is in Phase III clinical development as an adjunctive therapy for the treatment of super-refractory status epilepticus (SRSE), as well as for the treatment of post-partum depression (PPD). The companyÂ’s product pipeline includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of PPD, major depressive disorders, essential tremor, and ParkinsonÂ’s diseases; and SAGE-689 a novel positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of status epilepticus. In addition, its product pipeline that are in preclinical stage comprises SAGE-105, a novel neuroactive steroid for the treatment of orphon epilepsies; SAGE-324, a novel neuroactive steroid for the treatment of GABA hypofunction; and SAGE-718, a novel oxysterol-based positive allosteric modulator of NMDA receptors for the treatment of cerebrosterol deficit disorders, anti-NMDA receptor encephalitis, and NMDA hypofunction. The company was formerly known as Sterogen Biopharma, Inc. and changed its name to Sage Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2011. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutic products. The company develops Mino-Lok product, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of catheter related bloodstream infections; and Hydrocortisone-Lidocaine Cream for the treatment of mild to moderate hemorrhoids. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Alpex Pharma S.A. to develop and commercialize orally disintegrating tablet formulations of pharmaceutical products in United States, Canada, and Mexico. Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey.