Sage Therapeutics Inc. (SAGE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Chiasma Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA)

We will be contrasting the differences between Sage Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) and Chiasma Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sage Therapeutics Inc. 167 93.80 N/A -9.74 0.00 Chiasma Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.35 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Sage Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) and Chiasma Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sage Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -43.5% -40.6% Chiasma Inc. 0.00% -88% -58.4%

Risk and Volatility

Sage Therapeutics Inc. is 151.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.51. Chiasma Inc. on the other hand, has 1.12 beta which makes it 12.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Sage Therapeutics Inc. are 20.1 and 20.1. Competitively, Chiasma Inc. has 1.9 and 1.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Sage Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Chiasma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Sage Therapeutics Inc. and Chiasma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sage Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 6 3.00 Chiasma Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Sage Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target is $213.33, while its potential upside is 28.20%. On the other hand, Chiasma Inc.’s potential upside is 116.11% and its average price target is $11. The information presented earlier suggests that Chiasma Inc. looks more robust than Sage Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 98.75% of Sage Therapeutics Inc. shares and 76.5% of Chiasma Inc. shares. Insiders owned 1.2% of Sage Therapeutics Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 6.21% of Chiasma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sage Therapeutics Inc. -8.19% -12.82% -3.85% 20.87% 6.31% 67.39% Chiasma Inc. -15.54% -31.12% -5.51% 58.67% 292.14% 76.53%

For the past year Sage Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Chiasma Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Sage Therapeutics Inc. beats Chiasma Inc.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate includes SAGE-547, a proprietary intravenous formulation of allopregnanolone that is in Phase III clinical development as an adjunctive therapy for the treatment of super-refractory status epilepticus (SRSE), as well as for the treatment of post-partum depression (PPD). The companyÂ’s product pipeline includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of PPD, major depressive disorders, essential tremor, and ParkinsonÂ’s diseases; and SAGE-689 a novel positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of status epilepticus. In addition, its product pipeline that are in preclinical stage comprises SAGE-105, a novel neuroactive steroid for the treatment of orphon epilepsies; SAGE-324, a novel neuroactive steroid for the treatment of GABA hypofunction; and SAGE-718, a novel oxysterol-based positive allosteric modulator of NMDA receptors for the treatment of cerebrosterol deficit disorders, anti-NMDA receptor encephalitis, and NMDA hypofunction. The company was formerly known as Sterogen Biopharma, Inc. and changed its name to Sage Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2011. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Chiasma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral forms of therapies using transient permeability enhancer technology platform. The company offers octreotide capsules, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the bodyÂ’s production of excess growth hormone under the MYCAPSSA name. Chiasma, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.