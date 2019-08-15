Sage Therapeutics Inc. (SAGE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT)

Sage Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sage Therapeutics Inc. 166 90.77 N/A -9.74 0.00 Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 8 0.00 N/A -8.68 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sage Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -43.5% -40.6% Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 0.00% -414.1% -120.4%

Sage Therapeutics Inc. has a 2.51 beta, while its volatility is 151.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. on the other hand, has 1.26 beta which makes it 26.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Sage Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 20.1 while its Quick Ratio is 20.1. On the competitive side is, Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. which has a 2.6 Current Ratio and a 2.6 Quick Ratio. Sage Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sage Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 9 3.00 Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00

Sage Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus price target of $212.67, and a 32.07% upside potential. Meanwhile, Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s consensus price target is $15.5, while its potential upside is 134.14%. The results provided earlier shows that Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. appears more favorable than Sage Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Sage Therapeutics Inc. and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 98.75% and 22.1%. 1.2% are Sage Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. has 58.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sage Therapeutics Inc. -8.19% -12.82% -3.85% 20.87% 6.31% 67.39% Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 3.58% 8.1% -21.14% -15.78% -57.68% -12.9%

For the past year Sage Therapeutics Inc. has 67.39% stronger performance while Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. has -12.9% weaker performance.

Sage Therapeutics Inc. beats Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate includes SAGE-547, a proprietary intravenous formulation of allopregnanolone that is in Phase III clinical development as an adjunctive therapy for the treatment of super-refractory status epilepticus (SRSE), as well as for the treatment of post-partum depression (PPD). The companyÂ’s product pipeline includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of PPD, major depressive disorders, essential tremor, and ParkinsonÂ’s diseases; and SAGE-689 a novel positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of status epilepticus. In addition, its product pipeline that are in preclinical stage comprises SAGE-105, a novel neuroactive steroid for the treatment of orphon epilepsies; SAGE-324, a novel neuroactive steroid for the treatment of GABA hypofunction; and SAGE-718, a novel oxysterol-based positive allosteric modulator of NMDA receptors for the treatment of cerebrosterol deficit disorders, anti-NMDA receptor encephalitis, and NMDA hypofunction. The company was formerly known as Sterogen Biopharma, Inc. and changed its name to Sage Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2011. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.