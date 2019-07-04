Sage Therapeutics Inc. (SAGE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE)

Sage Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) and Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sage Therapeutics Inc. 154 101.73 N/A -9.74 0.00 Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 8 80.07 N/A -2.21 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Sage Therapeutics Inc. and Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Sage Therapeutics Inc. and Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sage Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -43.5% -40.6% Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 0.00% -66.6% -59.8%

Liquidity

Sage Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 20.1 and a Quick Ratio of 20.1. Competitively, Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 10.7 and has 10.7 Quick Ratio. Sage Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Inc. and Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sage Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 9 3.00 Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Sage Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 17.84% and an $212.67 consensus target price. Meanwhile, Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $14, while its potential upside is 112.12%. The data provided earlier shows that Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Sage Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 98.75% of Sage Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 67.4% of Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 1.3% of Sage Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 1% are Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sage Therapeutics Inc. -1.94% -0.36% 5.98% 27.58% -2.09% 74.39% Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. -0.58% -5.79% -13.54% -24.95% -33.5% -8.81%

For the past year Sage Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Sage Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate includes SAGE-547, a proprietary intravenous formulation of allopregnanolone that is in Phase III clinical development as an adjunctive therapy for the treatment of super-refractory status epilepticus (SRSE), as well as for the treatment of post-partum depression (PPD). The companyÂ’s product pipeline includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of PPD, major depressive disorders, essential tremor, and ParkinsonÂ’s diseases; and SAGE-689 a novel positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of status epilepticus. In addition, its product pipeline that are in preclinical stage comprises SAGE-105, a novel neuroactive steroid for the treatment of orphon epilepsies; SAGE-324, a novel neuroactive steroid for the treatment of GABA hypofunction; and SAGE-718, a novel oxysterol-based positive allosteric modulator of NMDA receptors for the treatment of cerebrosterol deficit disorders, anti-NMDA receptor encephalitis, and NMDA hypofunction. The company was formerly known as Sterogen Biopharma, Inc. and changed its name to Sage Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2011. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops enzyme-based therapeutics in the field of amino acid metabolism to treat rare genetic diseases and cancer. Its human enzymes are designed to degrade specific amino acids in the blood. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate, AEB1102 is human Arginase I, engineered to reduce arginine levels to treat patients with Arginase I deficiency and patients with arginine-dependent solid tumors and hematological malignancies. Its pipeline of engineered human enzyme product candidates in preclinical development includes AEB3103, an enzyme that degrades the amino acids cysteine to target cancer to oxidative stress; AEB2109, an enzyme that degrades the amino acid methionine to target methionine dependent cancers; and AEB4104, an engineered human enzyme to treat another inborn errors of metabolism by degrading the amino acid homocysteine. The company was formerly known as Aeglea BioTherapeutics Holdings, LLC and changed its name to Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. in March 2015. Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.